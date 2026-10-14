Intense Night in the Champions League: Goal Fest Witnessed in Matchday 2

The central matches of Matchday 2 in the European Champions League were rich in unexpected results and fierce confrontations. Catalonia's “Barcelona” achieved a sweeping victory away in Istanbul, rising to 1st place in the standings based on goal difference. London's “Arsenal” also brought its points to 6 with a confident home win.

Another English giant, “Manchester United”, was left helpless in Madrid, while a true goal show took place in Milan where “Inter” suffered a home defeat. Meanwhile, Munich's “Bayern” recorded a dramatic draw away in Norway.

“Barcelona” Crushes “Galatasaray” in Istanbul

Although “Galatasaray” initially took the lead, the Catalans completely took control of the game in the second half:

Score: “Galatasaray” — “Barcelona” 1:4;

Goals: Batrakov 28 — Cancelo 43, Fermin Lopez 50, Gordon 53, Adeyemi 65;

“Galatasaray” lineup: Cakir, Jakobs, Sanchez, Elmal, Akgun (Sane, 58), Lemina, Torreira, Batrakov (Sara, 58), Leao, Yilmaz (Sallai, 67), Osimhen;

“Barcelona” lineup: Joan Garcia, Cubarsi, Eric Garcia (Kounde, 73), Cancelo, Gerard Martin, Rodri, Fermin Lopez (Gavi, 82), Pedri (Bernal, 74), Olmo (Jesus, 59), Gordon (Adeyemi, 59), Yamal;

Standings situation: “Barcelona” rose to 1st place with 6 points, while “Galatasaray” remains without points (34th place).

“Atletico” Leaves No Chance for “Manchester United”

In the match held at the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, the hosts gained the advantage thanks to an early goal:

Score: “Atletico” — “Manchester United” 2:0;

Goals: Barrios 1, Lookman 79;

Red card: Leny Yoro (“MU”, 75th minute);

“Atletico” lineup: Oblak, Llorente, Hancko, Romero, Grimaldo, Cardoso, Barrios (Pubill, 60), Lee Kang-in (David, 61), Baena (Lookman, 71), Simeone (Le Normand, 88), Alvarez (Hulman, 71);

“Manchester United” lineup: Lammens, Yoro, Heaven (Maguire, 80), Martinez, Dalot, Baleba (Mount, 66), Santos, Tielemans (Zirkzee, 66), Fernandes (Cunha, 80), Rashford (Diallo, 66), Mbeumo.

“Arsenal” Scores 3 Goals in 7 Minutes Against “Lille”

Mikel Arteta’s pupils completely tore apart the opponent's defense in the middle of the second half to secure a massive victory:

Score: “Arsenal” — “Lille” 3:0;

Goals: Timber 64, Eze 67, Saka 71;

“Arsenal” lineup: Raya, Timber (White, 78), Konsa, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly, Guimaraes, Rice, Merino (Odegaard, 65), Eze (Dowman, 85), Madueke (Saka, 65), Gyokeres (Havertz, 65);

“Lille” lineup: Ozer, Goffi, Alexsandro, Ngoy, Perraud (Verdonck, 78), Andre, Bentaleb, Mukau, Bakwa, Haraldsson, Ueda (Giroud, 78);

The London club claimed 3rd position with 6 points.

7 Goals in Milan and the 3:3 Drama in Norway

The rest of the day's encounters also offered fans genuine intensity: