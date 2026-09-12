A true sensation has been recorded at the end of the first month of the new season in the English Premier League, considered the most uncompromising and intense championship in the world. Sergey Jakirović, the manager of Premier League debutants Hull City, has been named the Manager of the Month for August. In a fierce battle for the prestigious individual award, the Bosnian specialist left behind world-class coaches such as Mikel Arteta, Xabi Alonso, and Enzo Maresca. Following the 'Tigers'' heroic run at the start of the competition and Manchester Unitedthe club secured this high honor for the first time since 2016 following a confident victory over them.

So, how did Jakirović lead a team previously considered an underdog into the ranks of the league leaders, and what tactical achievements lie behind this success of Hull City?

The thrashing of MU and a clean sheet: Two victories in August

Under the guidance of the 49-year-old Bosnian specialist, Hull City surprised fans by achieving a 100% record in the first two rounds of the Premier League:

Victory over the 'Old Trafford' giant: A major sensation was recorded in the very first round, as Hull City defeated the grand club Manchester United2-0 on their home turf;

Composure against Coventry: In the next match, the team showed disciplined football, winning 1-0 away against Coventry;

Clean sheets: In both matches, the 'Tigers' did not concede a single goal, demonstrating iron discipline in defense;

100% record: 6 points from 2 games — rated as the best start for a debutant needing to adapt to the new season.

Grand masters left behind: Triumph over Arteta, Alonso, and Maresca

During the voting process for the Manager of the Month award, experts rated Jakirović's skills the highest:

The Xabi Alonso and Arteta barrier: Sergey Jakirović managed to surpass tactical stars like Mikel Arteta (Arsenal) and Xabi Alonso in the race for this award;

Superiority over Maresca: Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca also failed to gather enough votes in the face of the sensation created by the Bosnian coach;

Balance of resources and results: Experts specifically noted the quality and efficiency shown by Hull City, despite their squad and financial capabilities being significantly more modest than those of top clubs.

10-year break: The first 'Tiger' since Mike Phelan

This recognition became one of the brightest pages in the history of Hull City in the Premier League:

Repetition of the 2016 history: Sergey Jakirović became the first Hull City manager to win the Premier League Manager of the Month award since August 2016;

The legacy of Mike Phelan: Exactly 10 years ago, this honorable award was won by the then-head coach of the 'Tigers', Mike Phelan;

A new era for the club: This start by the Bosnian specialist has dramatically increased confidence that the team can fight not just to avoid relegation, but for a spot in European competitions.

This sensational run by Sergey Jakirović with modest Hull City proved that in English football, it is not big money, but correct tactics, mental preparation, and iron discipline that can still work miracles.

Do you think Hull City under Sergey Jakirović can maintain this sensational pace throughout the season and repeat the 'Leicester' miracle in the Premier League? Will the Bosnian specialist who thrashedManchester Unitedbecome the new target for grand clubs? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the hot sensation in English football with all football fans!