The Uzbekistan national team tasted defeat for the first time after two important victories within international friendlies (successes against Iran and Syria). Our representatives, led by Fabio Cannavaro, were guests of South Korea, one of Asia's leading giants, and lost with a score of 0:2.

While the hosts' star captain Son Heung-min accurately converted a free-kick as early as the 6th minute of the match to open the scoring, Oh Se-hun scored the second goal in the 60th minute to set the final result. This serious test demonstrated the national team's true potential in matches against strong opponents.

Flashscore ratings: How was everyone rated?

Flashscore, one of the world's leading sports statistics platforms, analyzed the actions of the match participants and published special scores:

Hero of the match: South Korea's left-back Cho Hyun-taek was recognized as the best player of the match. Showing high activity both in defense and flank attacks, he was deemed worthy of 7.9 points ;

Best among Uzbekistan: Attacking winger Abbosbek Fayzullayev was the most active player in our national team — he received 6.9 points (substituted in the 83rd minute). Lens central defender Abduqodir Husanov was rated with 6.8 points , once again demonstrating his stability in the defensive line;

Shomurodov's unlucky day: National team captain and main goalscorer Eldor Shomurodov remained under the tight control of the Korean defenders. Having spent all 90 minutes on the field, the experienced forward was rated with the lowest score in the team — 5.7 points.

A serious lesson for the coaching staff

After the victories against Iran and Syria, this defeat served as a peculiar "cold shower" for our national team: