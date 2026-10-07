After 13 years of a great career, Dani Carvajal is on the verge of moving to Getafe

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After 13 years of a great career, Dani Carvajal is on the verge of moving to Getafe

Experienced right-back Dani Carvajal, who played for Real Madrid for many years and became one of the true symbols of the team, will continue his career at another Spanish La Liga club. According to world-renowned insider and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Spanish footballer has reached an agreement with Getafe.

The parties have reached a verbal agreement on all financial and organizational clauses of the transfer. An official statement regarding the signing of the contract is expected to be announced in the coming hours or days.

Passed medical examination: Transfer details

Preferring to stay in the Spanish capital region, the 34-year-old defender is fully ready to join his new team:

  • Successful medical check: According to the insider, Carvajal has successfully passed his medical examination for Getafe and confirmed that he is physically ready to take the field;

  • The factor of staying in Madrid: Before ending his career, the player prioritized the opportunity to stay around the city of Madrid with his family and continue playing at a high tempo in La Liga.

13 years of great history and 6 UCL trophies at the "Royal Club"

Dani Carvajal left his mark as one of the most decorated and loyal defenders in the history of Real Madrid:

  • 13 seasons in the starting lineup: Except for his one-year loan spell at Bayer, he played continuously in the starting lineup of Los Blancos from 2013 to 2026 and rose to the status of team captain;

  • Legendary 6 Champions Leagues: Carvajal joined the ranks of the few players who have lifted the UEFA Champions League main trophy a whopping 6 times with Real;

  • Complete collection of titles: Wearing the jersey of the Madrid club, the defender won all the trophies of La Liga, Copa del Rey, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup multiple times.

There is no doubt that this transfer will bring great international experience, leadership spirit, and a winning mentality to Getafe's defensive line. Madrid fans are preparing to welcome their captain in a new jersey in La Liga matches.

Dani CarvajalGetafeReal MadridLa Liga
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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