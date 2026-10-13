Dani Carvajal unexpectedly signs with Getafe

Spanish La Liga representative Getafe has officially announced the signing of experienced defender Dani Carvajal, who played for Real Madrid for many years. According to the club's press service, the 34-year-old player, who was a free agent, signed an employment contract with his new team on Tuesday.

This agreement has been officially approved by the La Liga management, and the defender will now continue his career at the local rival club.

Contract details and a new page in his career

The main aspects of the transfer and the new deal are as follows:

Contract duration: The agreement between Carvajal and Getafe is set until the summer of 2027 ;

A star acquired for free: The player became a free agent after his contract with the "royal club" expired, so Getafe did not pay any transfer fee for him;

Decision to stay in Madrid: Having spent the major part of his career in the capital, the player preferred to remain in the Madrid region.

13 years of great history with Real Madrid

Dani Carvajal is considered one of the most decorated and important full-backs in the history of Real Madrid:

Long-term loyalty: Carvajal faithfully defended the honor of the "whites" from 2013 to 2026 — for a full 13 years;

Farewell: After the end of last season, the parties decided to end their cooperation, and the player received free agent status.

Getafe's current situation

The arrival of the experienced defender is expected to strengthen the defense of the club, which is currently in the lower part of the standings:

After the 8th round of the Spanish championship, Getafe has 8 points;

The team currently occupies the 14th place in the La Liga standings.

Carvajal's vast international experience and winning mentality are expected to become an important factor in improving Getafe's results this season.