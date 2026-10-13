Dani Carvajal unexpectedly signs with Getafe

·45·Sport
Dani Carvajal unexpectedly signs with Getafe

Spanish La Liga representative Getafe has officially announced the signing of experienced defender Dani Carvajal, who played for Real Madrid for many years. According to the club's press service, the 34-year-old player, who was a free agent, signed an employment contract with his new team on Tuesday.

This agreement has been officially approved by the La Liga management, and the defender will now continue his career at the local rival club.

Contract details and a new page in his career

The main aspects of the transfer and the new deal are as follows:

  • Contract duration: The agreement between Carvajal and Getafe is set until the summer of 2027;

  • A star acquired for free: The player became a free agent after his contract with the "royal club" expired, so Getafe did not pay any transfer fee for him;

  • Decision to stay in Madrid: Having spent the major part of his career in the capital, the player preferred to remain in the Madrid region.

13 years of great history with Real Madrid

Dani Carvajal is considered one of the most decorated and important full-backs in the history of Real Madrid:

  • Long-term loyalty: Carvajal faithfully defended the honor of the "whites" from 2013 to 2026 — for a full 13 years;

  • Farewell: After the end of last season, the parties decided to end their cooperation, and the player received free agent status.

Getafe's current situation

The arrival of the experienced defender is expected to strengthen the defense of the club, which is currently in the lower part of the standings:

  • After the 8th round of the Spanish championship, Getafe has 8 points;

  • The team currently occupies the 14th place in the La Liga standings.

Carvajal's vast international experience and winning mentality are expected to become an important factor in improving Getafe's results this season.

Dani CarvajalGetafeReal MadridLa Liga
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

After 13 years of a great career, Dani Carvajal is on the verge of moving to GetafeAfter 13 years of a great career, Dani Carvajal is on the verge of moving to Getafe7 October 06:48«Barcelona» routs «Getafe» by a large margin, maintaining a 100-percent record«Barcelona» routs «Getafe» by a large margin, maintaining a 100-percent record11 October 08:35Starting lineups announced for the match between Barcelona and GetafeStarting lineups announced for the match between Barcelona and Getafe10 October 20:57Vinicius apologizes to fans for receiving a red card for pulling opponent's hairVinicius apologizes to fans for receiving a red card for pulling opponent's hair11 October 11:58Trent or Dumfries? Who will take the right flank of Real Madrid?Trent or Dumfries? Who will take the right flank of Real Madrid?10 October 13:58Depreciated stars: Which top players have dropped in value in La Liga?Depreciated stars: Which top players have dropped in value in La Liga?5 October 19:29
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov