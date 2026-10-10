Starting lineups announced for the match between Barcelona and Getafe

In the framework of the 8th round of the Spanish La Liga, league leader Barcelona will host Getafe at home. The starting lineup chosen by the Catalans, who are continuing the season with incredible goal-scoring form and consecutive victories, has been announced before this match.

A number of important changes are noticeable in the squad approved by the coaching staff; in particular, main goalkeeper Joan Garcia, who was sidelined due to injury, has fully recovered and will take the field from the first minutes.

Barcelona starting lineup: Strong midfield and Yamal-led attack

The Catalans will field their strongest forces:

Goalkeeper: Joan Garcia, who returned to the green pitch after injury, secured a spot in the starting lineup to reliably guard the goal;

Defensive bastion: Kounde, Eric Garcia, Gerard Martin, and the Espart quartet will operate on the flanks and in the center;

Creativity in midfield: Gavi, Dani Olmo, and the team's new leader Rodri will ensure ball control in the center;

Attacking trio: Fast Anthony Gordon and young star Lamine Yamal on the flanks, and Gabriel Jesus in the center, have been designated as responsible for breaking through the opponent's defense.

Getafe's resistance and the visitors' choice

The visitors will traditionally take the field relying on defensive and tough tactics:

Battle against the hosts: Experienced goalkeeper Soria, defenders Mojica, Romero, Dene, and Kiko will try to fend off the main blows in the Madrid region club's lineup;

Center and counterattacks: Francho, Mario Martin, Terrats, A. Garcia, and Ivan will try to break Barcelona's pressure on the pitch.

Match squad and lineups

La Liga. Round 8 Barcelona — Getafe

Barcelona: Joan Garcia, Kounde, Eric Garcia, Gerard Martin, Espart, Gavi, Olmo, Rodri, Gordon, Gabriel Jesus, Yamal.

Getafe: Soria, Mojica, Romero, Dene, Kiko, Francho, Mario Martin, Terrats, A. Garcia, Ivan.

Will the Catalan super club celebrate another major victory in front of their fans, or will Getafe's defensive fortress stop the favorite — all this will be decided in the night match according to Tashkent time.