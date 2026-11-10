“If he returns, we will be unstoppable”: Cucurella on Vinicius’ situation at Real Madrid

Real Madrid defender Marc Cucurella has shared his thoughts on the current form of his teammate, Brazilian star forward Vinicius Junior, and his return to the starting lineup.

According to the renowned Madrid Xtra publication, the Spanish player praised Vinicius' potential, stating that if he returns to his peak form, the team will be capable of crushing any opponent.

“We will be unstoppable”

Cucurella emphasized his firm belief that his teammate will soon make his mark again:

Expression of confidence: “If Vinicius can return to his highest level of play, it will be absolutely impossible to stop us,” the defender noted;

A dip in the season: The current season is not going as smoothly as expected for the Brazilian winger. He has not been able to fully display his former speed and productivity on the pitch;

Modest statistics: The player has appeared in 12 matches in the Spanish championship, recording only 1 goal and 3 assists to his name.

Four-match suspension is behind him

Vinicius' performance has also been significantly affected by his off-field issues and disciplinary sanctions:

Suspension period ended: The player's four-match suspension in La Liga has come to an end;

Return to the squad: Now, the Brazilian forward is officially available to the team and will have the opportunity to help the “Los Blancos” in the upcoming crucial matches.

Vinicius Junior's current season status and club landscape

Criteria / Indicator Numbers and Status Analysis and Significance Player and Club Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid) Leader of the attacking line La Liga appearances 12 matches Inconsistencies observed Productivity 1 goal, 3 assists Lower result compared to previous seasons Disciplinary status 4-match suspension ended Returning to the squad Real's position in the tournament 2nd place (30 points) 3 points behind leaders Barcelona (33 points)

Championship intrigue and the Vinicius factor

Currently, the Madrid giants under Carlo Ancelotti are in 2nd place with 30 points after 12 rounds. The “Royal Club” is chasing their arch-rivals Barcelona, who are the sole leaders of the table, with a gap of just three points.

In the decisive stretch ahead, Vinicius Junior's return to his former psychological and physical level could become the main factor in the Madrid side's defense of their championship title.