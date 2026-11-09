Kylian Mbappe named La Liga Player of the Month for October

The name of the best football player of the month in the Spanish championship has been officially announced. According to the La Liga press service, based on the results of a poll conducted among fans and experts, Real Madrid's star center-forward Kylian Mbappe has been declared the winner of the month.

The French forward demonstrated phenomenal productivity for the "Royal Club" in October, becoming the main protagonist in his team's winning streak.

October benefit: 6 goals in 5 matches

Mbappe maintained a high tempo across all fronts throughout the past month:

Impressive statistics: The player appeared in a total of 5 official matches for Real Madrid in October, recording 6 goals and 1 assist (a total of 7 goal contributions);

Absolute victory in voting: Kylian surpassed candidates such as his main rival Lamine Yamal (Barcelona), as well as Gonçalo Guedes (Real Sociedad), Alejandro Grimaldo (Atletico), and Matias Dituro (Elche) by a wide margin in the official poll.

The race for La Liga Player of the Month and candidates

Player Club Status / October performance Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid Winner (5 games, 6 goals, 1 assist) Lamine Yamal Barcelona Main competitor / Leader of the table-topping team Gonçalo Guedes Real Sociedad Productive forward Alejandro Grimaldo Atletico Madrid Most active wing-back Matias Dituro Elche One of the best goalkeepers of the month

Championship race: Real chasing the leader

Mbappe's high form is helping the Madrid side maintain maximum intrigue in the La Liga title race:

Matchday 12 summary: Currently, the Madrid club is in 2nd place in the table with 30 points after 12 matches;

3-point gap: Carlo Ancelotti's side is trailing the current league leader Barcelona (33 points) by only three points.

The consistent performance of the French star is serving as a key factor in the Madrid club's fight for the top trophies this season.