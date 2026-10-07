The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) has found itself at the center of one of the biggest legal scandals in World Cup history. According to an investigation by the influential The New York Times, the organization's leadership and lawyers turned a blind eye, knowing full well that DR Congo national team goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi-Nzo participated in qualifiers and decisive matches unlawfully.

Normally, if a player not eligible to play for a national team takes the field, the team is handed an automatic technical defeat according to the regulations. However, FIFA did not impose any sanctions against Congo.

Document falsification and rejected Nigerian appeal

The issue surrounding Mpasi-Nzo, who was born in France, played in French youth leagues, and currently defends the colors of Le Havre in Ligue 1, is related to the process of changing his sporting nationality:

Citizenship process incomplete: Mpasi-Nzo failed to complete the official procedures required to transfer his sporting nationality from France to DR Congo and did not possess the necessary permits;

Nigerian appeal not considered: After Nigeria was defeated by DR Congo in the African qualifiers, they officially filed a complaint with FIFA regarding the illegal participation of this goalkeeper. However, the international organization simply dismissed Nigeria's legitimate claim under the guise of a "procedural violation";

FIFA and Infantino's denial: In response to this investigation, the organization emphasized that its committees are completely autonomous and that FIFA President Gianni Infantino never interfered in the decision-making process.

The final with Jamaica and World Cup ticket

As a result of FIFA's inaction, the illegal goalkeeper also took the field in the decisive intercontinental playoff final:

Jamaica's painful defeat: In the decisive match of the intercontinental playoffs, DR Congo defeated Jamaica 1:0 in extra time and secured a ticket to the World Cup. Although internal documents showed that Mpasi-Nzo had no right to play in this match either, once again no measures were taken;

Why a technical defeat was not awarded: If the rules had been fully applied, DR Congo should have been disqualified during the qualifiers, and either Jamaica or Nigeria would have gone to the World Cup.

World Cup: Encounter with Uzbekistan and Shomurodov's super goal

Having advanced to the final stage of the World Cup, the Democratic Republic of Congo ended up in the same group as the Uzbekistan national team during the tournament:

Encounter in the 3rd round: In the 3rd round of the group stage, the Congolese defeated Uzbekistan with a score of 3:1;

Super goal scored by Shomurodov: In that match, Lionel Mpasi-Nzo, the very player at the center of the scandals, guarded the Congolese goal and conceded a brilliant super goal executed by Eldor Shomurodov;

Playoffs and the England barrier: This victory allowed DR Congo to take 3rd place in the group and advance to the Round of 16. However, in the playoff stage, they lost to England 1:2 and said goodbye to the tournament.

The evidence published by The New York Times casts a serious shadow over FIFA's principles of justice and equality, demanding an official and open explanation from the leadership of world football.