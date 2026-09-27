The captain and leading scorer of the Uzbekistan national football team, Eldor Shomurodov, gave an open interview to journalists after a brilliant victory over Iran, shedding light on important issues. The striker noted that the team encountered a minor force majeure situation upon arriving in Fergana, but thanks to recovery training sessions, the team entered the match fully prepared. According to Shomurodov, regardless of the score, the mere fact of winning against such a strong opponent as Iran gave the team a huge morale boost.

Addressing the adaptation to the new "4-3-3" tactical formation, the captain stated that the team has enough intelligent and high-level performers. He also emphasized that the main secret to defeating Iran was studying the opponent thoroughly through numerous encounters in recent years, as well as the potential of the new generation joining our ranks. Regarding preparations ahead of the Asian Cup and questions about his own goals, the captain responded with cool professionalism, reminding everyone that "luck only smiles on those who work hard."

"Force majeure, the '4-3-3' formation, and the captain's philosophy": 5 key points from Shomurodov's interview

The most important official facts from the national team leader's speech:

Force majeure upon arrival and recovery: Although the national team faced a certain unexpected situation on the way, recovery training had no negative impact on the game;

No problem with the "4-3-3" formation: Shomurodov confirmed that the intelligent players in the squad are easily adapting to the new tactical style;

The secret to beating Iran revealed: It was noted that regular encounters with the opponent allowed for a thorough study of them, and new talents are rising within the national team;

High praise for young players: It was acknowledged that the new players called up to the squad were not invited in vain and are proving themselves in training;

Shomurodov's success formula: The top scorer explained that his scoring in every match is not a coincidence, but the product of hard work, stating, "luck smiles on the hardworking."

Eldor Shomurodov's statement: Answers on the state of the national team and strategic questions

Classification of the main topics raised in the captain's interview:

Raised issues and directions Shomurodov's opinion and official stance Arrival in Fergana and physical condition There was a slight force majeure, but it normalized with recovery training Match against Iran and the significance of the score The atmosphere at the stadium was amazing; regardless of the score, what matters is the victory Transition to the "4-3-3" tactical formation No problem at all, we have many intelligent players in our ranks who understand the coach Factor of the winning streak against Iran Frequent encounters with the opponent and the growth of young players in the squad The role of newly called-up youth in the squad They were not just called up; they are fully demonstrating themselves in training Asian Cup preparation and the time factor There is always little time to build a perfect team, but we will prepare to the maximum Personal scoring philosophy "Luck only smiles on those who work hard"

Football expertise: Why does Shomurodov's statement hold significant strategic meaning?

Conclusions of sports analysts, football experts, and commentators:

"Leadership mentality and professional composure": Eldor Shomurodov's emphasis solely on victory and hard work, without getting distracted by force majeure situations or the opponent's name, shows the solidity of the atmosphere in the team locker room; the entire team is moving forward relying on the captain;

"4-3-3" formation and intellectual football: The forward's remark that "there are intelligent players in the squad" is no coincidence; modern pressing and flank attacks rely precisely on the players' vision of the field, and the match against Iran was a practical proof of this;

Integration of the new generation: The warm welcome and recognition by the captain of the new young talents joining our national team means that the generational transition process is going painlessly and successfully.

In your opinion, are Eldor Shomurodov's words "luck only smiles on those who work hard" the main factor behind his consistent scoring in the national team? Can our national team contend for the championship in the upcoming Asian Cup under the new "4-3-3" formation? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this candid interview of our national team captain with all football fans!