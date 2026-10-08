Is the WBO belt at risk? Russian world champion Dmitry Bivol returns to the ring

Lengthy negotiations regarding the next fight of unified light heavyweight world champion Dmitry Bivol have successfully concluded. Well-known British boxer Callum Smith, the WBO interim champion and mandatory challenger for the full championship belt, has signed all the official documents for the fight agreement.

This uncompromising professional boxing clash is scheduled to be organized in Yekaterinburg, Russia.

"Negotiations completed": Official statement from the organizers

German Titov, CEO of the promotional company "RCC Boxing Promotions", disclosed all the details regarding this championship bout:

Signed agreement: "Today we concluded long and complex negotiations with Callum Smith's team. All necessary documents to organize the bout against Dmitry Bivol have been officially signed," Titov stated;

Scheduled date: The exact date for the championship fight has been set for December 12 ;

Approval from international organizations: Currently, final technical approvals from the WBO, WBA, IBF, and the prestigious "The Ring" organization are awaited to fully finalize the fight, after which the major boxing evening will be officially announced.

Bivol's winning streak in Yekaterinburg

Shows organized by "RCC Boxing Promotions" are not unfamiliar to Dmitry Bivol. The Russian master of leather gloves has previously stepped into the ring twice under the banner of this promotion:

2021 test: In 2021, he successfully defended his WBA championship belt in a difficult bout against Umar Salamov;

Triumph at "UMMC Arena": In 2026, he fought for the first time at the magnificent arena in Yekaterinburg, convincingly defeating Michael Eifert and retaining the WBA, IBF, IBO, and "The Ring" belts.

The opponent's threat: Callum Smith's mandatory status

The 36-year-old British boxer Callum Smith is a former super middleweight world champion and became the interim holder of the WBO belt after moving up to the light heavyweight division:

Heavy punch and height advantage: Smith is considered one of the most dangerous knockout artists in this weight class and is expected to pose a serious test for Bivol's fast defense;

Fate of the belts: The upcoming confrontation on December 12 will determine the key balance on the path to undisputed championship in the light heavyweight division.

This clash, set to take place in the center of Yekaterinburg in December, is claiming to be one of the biggest and most uncompromising championship fights of the end of the year.