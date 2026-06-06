UFC Fighter Shavkat Rakhmonov Reconciles with Wife

·97·Sport
UFC Fighter Shavkat Rakhmonov Reconciles with Wife

The divorce proceedings initiated between UFC fighter Shavkat Rakhmonov and his wife Guloyim have been halted following a mutual agreement between the parties. This was announced by lawyer Meirman Shekeyev.

According to the legal expert who advised the athlete on this matter, the couple is not officially divorced at present. Furthermore, the petitions previously submitted to the court have been withdrawn.

"I hope they will resolve all their issues. Recently, Shavkat became a father to a daughter. A daughter is a particularly precious person for a man. Therefore, one should not jump to hasty conclusions in such situations. From a legal standpoint, they are still considered a family. They filed for divorce for the first time, but later reconciled and withdrew their applications. The situation remains as such for now," he said in an interview.

For context, Guloyim came to public attention after a traffic accident on the Almaty–Yekaterinburg highway in the summer of 2025. As a result of that tragedy, her sister and close friend passed away.

In late March 2026, the court found Guloyim guilty in this incident and sentenced her to five years of imprisonment.

Shavkat RakhmonovUFCAlmatyYekaterinburgMeirman Shekeyev
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Mirra Andreeva Wins Roland Garros 2026 Title!Mirra Andreeva Wins Roland Garros 2026 Title!Yesterday, 16:52Serie A Announces Official Match Schedule for New SeasonSerie A Announces Official Match Schedule for New SeasonYesterday, 16:44Patrice Evra on Lamine Yamal: "I Would Have Eaten Him Alive!"Patrice Evra on Lamine Yamal: "I Would Have Eaten Him Alive!"Yesterday, 14:45FIFA President Gianni Infantino Wishes Luck to Uzbekistan National TeamFIFA President Gianni Infantino Wishes Luck to Uzbekistan National TeamYesterday, 14:35
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
European giants show interest in Abdukodir Khusanov
European giants show interest in Abdukodir Khusanov
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
The meeting between Sindarov and Kasparov became a symbol of generations
The meeting between Sindarov and Kasparov became a symbol of generations
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Why did Harry Kane miss his penalty? "Dirty play" exposed
Why did Harry Kane miss his penalty? "Dirty play" exposed