UFC Fighter Shavkat Rakhmonov Reconciles with Wife

The divorce proceedings initiated between UFC fighter Shavkat Rakhmonov and his wife Guloyim have been halted following a mutual agreement between the parties. This was announced by lawyer Meirman Shekeyev.

According to the legal expert who advised the athlete on this matter, the couple is not officially divorced at present. Furthermore, the petitions previously submitted to the court have been withdrawn.

"I hope they will resolve all their issues. Recently, Shavkat became a father to a daughter. A daughter is a particularly precious person for a man. Therefore, one should not jump to hasty conclusions in such situations. From a legal standpoint, they are still considered a family. They filed for divorce for the first time, but later reconciled and withdrew their applications. The situation remains as such for now," he said in an interview.

For context, Guloyim came to public attention after a traffic accident on the Almaty–Yekaterinburg highway in the summer of 2025. As a result of that tragedy, her sister and close friend passed away.

In late March 2026, the court found Guloyim guilty in this incident and sentenced her to five years of imprisonment.