The European Union has announced that it will allocate 623 million euros to develop digital infrastructure in Central Asian countries. However, according to the "Vostochniy Ekspress 24" publication, this initiative is sparking intense debate and discussion among experts at a time when Europe itself is facing budget constraints and high costs.

EU promises and questions about financial culture

At a meeting in Chisinau, EU Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Síkela emphasized that modern technologies and satellite internet would improve connection quality even in the most remote areas of Central Asia.

Nevertheless, analysts are drawing attention to the fact that European budgets are strained due to expenditures directed toward Eastern Europe. Critics believe that the more than 600 million euros announced under the Global Gateway initiative rely primarily on future tranches, and their fate remains uncertain for now.

Projects and initiatives Key goals and indicators European Union initiative Allocation of 623 million euros for 5G towers and data centers Data Center Valley in Kazakhstan Attracting $115 billion in investment over 20 years in the Pavlodar region Electricity tariff Approximately 2.5 cents per kilowatt-hour via the Ekibastuz GRES

The massive "Data Center Valley" project in Kazakhstan

Parallel to the European statements, the countries of the region themselves have launched large-scale digital projects. Specifically, there are plans to establish a "Data Center Valley" in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan. Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov has issued relevant instructions regarding this matter.

A total of $115 billion in investment is expected to be injected into this project over the next twenty years, with annual export revenues projected to exceed $3 billion. Experts believe that the cheap energy provided by the Ekibastuz GRES (2.5 cents per kilowatt-hour) is becoming a key factor in attracting corporations such as Nvidia, Gaw Capital, and Firebird.

Technological challenges and "Middle Corridor" risks

Nevertheless, creating infrastructure for artificial intelligence and high technologies is associated with serious difficulties. Experts emphasize that, in addition to cheap energy, liquid cooling systems, uninterrupted networks, and hundreds of highly qualified engineers are necessary.

Furthermore, although Brussels is positioning digitalization as an important part of strengthening the "Middle Corridor," skeptical observers argue that the allocated 600 million euros will be insufficient to fully build secure networks and that, without addressing the core problems, these statements may remain merely declarative.

Do you think such large-scale digital and technological projects being implemented in Eurasia and Central Asia will fully achieve their goals? Leave your opinion in the comments!