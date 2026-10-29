Goal rain: Bayern and Bayer score a total of 11 goals against their opponents

In the 2nd round of the DFB-Pokal, the country's leading giants treated their fans to a real goal show. Munich's Bayern hosted Magdeburg at home and secured a confident 6-1 victory. Bayer Leverkusen also won 5-1 at home against Nuremberg, demonstratively sealing their spot in the next round.

Both giants demonstrated their strong attacking potential in the competition and are boldly continuing their run in the cup matches.

Rout at the Allianz Arena: 6 goals from Bayern

The Munich side left no chance for their opponent throughout the match and finished a series of beautiful attacks with goals:

Olise's brilliant performance: Attacking midfielder Michael Olise opened the scoring for Bayern in the 10th minute and converted a penalty in the 50th minute to record a brace;

Wide-ranging attacks: Other goals for the Munich side were scored by Saibari (21), substitute Alphonso Davies (70), Braun (73), and Dalber in stoppage time (90+3);

The visitors' only response: For Magdeburg, only Zukovski managed to briefly restore balance in the 15th minute (1-1), but this could not stop the hosts' desire to win.

Strong comeback in Leverkusen: 5 strikes from Bayer

The clash between Bayer and Nuremberg was memorable for its intense struggle and unexpected turns:

Nuremberg's unexpected blow: The visitors started the match very actively and took the lead in Leverkusen thanks to goals from Rafael (13) and Heugen (30) (0-2);

Tapsoba's heroism: The "Werkself" defender Edmond Tapsoba woke up in time and scored twice in the 41st and 49th minutes to restore balance;

Winning points: Once the balance was restored, the hosts increased the pressure — Patrik Schick (70 pen.), Jonas Hofmann (78), and the experienced Lucas Vazquez (89) scored in succession to bring the final score to 5-2.

Official protocol data

DFB-Pokal. 2nd round

Bayern — Magdeburg 6:1

Goals: Olise (10, 50 pen.), Saibari (21), Davies (70), Braun (73), Dalber (90+3) — Zukovski (15);

Bayern squad: Urbig, Stanisic, Tah, Ito, Braun, Laimer (Pavlovic, 68), Gnabry (Davies, 46), Bischof (Dalber, 75), Olise (Boey, 68), Karl, Saibari (Binder, 75);

Magdeburg squad: Reimann, Pierre, Tobias, Nollenberger, Hurlainen (Mergner, 75), Musel, Chaves (Michael, 63), Zukovski, Atik, Iyocha, McNulty.

Bayer — Nuremberg 5:2

Goals: Tapsoba (41, 49), Schick (70 pen.), Hofmann (78), Lucas Vazquez (89) — Rafael (13), Heugen (30);

Bayer squad: Blaswich, Vazquez, Medina, Tapsoba, Medina, Andrich (Fernandes, 46), Hofmann, Tillman (Maza, 46), Moreira (Schick, 46), Tella;

Nuremberg squad: Reichert, Janisch, Kalogeropoulos, Otto, Cherrezoli, Marhiev, Fernandes, Boving, Justvan, Rafael, Heugen.

Both teams confidently passed the 2nd round hurdle and once again proved that they are contenders for the main trophy of the German Cup.