Bayern Munich and England national team striker Harry Kane has signed a new contract with the German giants, securing his status as the highest guaranteed earner in all of European football.

Great Britain's prestigious publication The Athletic reports that the new agreement sets a financial record not only for the Munich club but for modern European football as a whole.

The most expensive contract in Bayern's history: Numbers and duration

The terms of the renewed deal further solidify the striker's leadership role in the team:

Guaranteed record salary: Under the new agreement, the 33-year-old forward will receive a guaranteed annual salary of at least 25 million euros before taxes;

Net amount excluding bonuses: Analysts note that the ranking accounts only for the strictly guaranteed salary, excluding additional bonuses paid for goals, trophies, and individual achievements;

Contract until 2029: Bayern officially announced the contract extension earlier today. While the previous agreement was set to expire in the summer of 2027, the parties have now extended their partnership until June 30, 2029.

The goalscoring phenomenon and the Ballon d'Or summit

Since moving to Munich from London's Tottenham in August 2023, Harry Kane has demonstrated phenomenal efficiency:

Astonishing statistics: The striker has made a total of 161 official appearances for the German club, scoring 156 goals and providing 40 assists;

Trophies won: As part of the Munich squad, the English star has become a two-time Bundesliga champion, lifted the German Cup, and won the German Super Cup twice;

Absolute recognition: As a result of his fantastic form, Harry Kane was recently awarded the highest individual honor in world football, the Ballon d'Or, in October 2026.

This major financial decision once again clearly proves that the Bayern leadership has full confidence in their lead striker and the team's future championship ambitions.