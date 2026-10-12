Ronaldo stated that he considers himself the "best player" in football history

Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has stated that he considers himself the greatest player of all time. He spoke about this in an interview with journalist and friend Edu Aguirre. The interview was broadcast on the CNN Portugal TV channel.

During the conversation, Ronaldo shared his thoughts on his career, achievements, and his long-standing rivalry with Lionel Messi.

"I am the best football player of all time. Period. The numbers speak for themselves. I don't know anyone better than myself. History has already been written. Even if I end my career today, I have no regrets," the Portuguese forward said.

Speaking about his rivalry with Lionel Messi, he emphasized that this competition served as a driving force for both players to achieve even higher results.

"One of them always motivated the other. It's like the rivalry between Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna in Formula 1," Ronaldo said.

The footballer also noted that despite his age, he continues to score goals and feels that these achievements are often underappreciated.

The rivalry between Ronaldo and Messi has been one of the most discussed topics in world football for many years. The competition between the two stars is remembered for their club and national team performances, broken records, and the battle for individual awards.