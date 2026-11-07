The greatest goalscorer or the greatest player? Werner explains the difference between Ronaldo and Messi

·117·Sport
The greatest goalscorer or the greatest player? Werner explains the difference between Ronaldo and Messi

German national team striker Timo Werner has shared his personal views on the long-standing debate in world football: the rivalry between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. In an interview with The Touchline, he compared the unique aspects of both geniuses on the pitch, highlighting their specific strengths.

Werner noted that these two stars possess fundamentally different, yet equally brilliant, qualities.

"Ronaldo is the greatest goalscorer, Messi is the greatest player": Werner's assessment

The German forward distinguished the roles and performance skills of both legends as follows:

  • Decisive moments and composure: "Ronaldo is the greatest goalscorer in football history. Messi is the greatest player to ever step onto a pitch. If I need a player to flawlessly execute a decisive penalty in the 90th minute of a game, I would undoubtedly trust Ronaldo," said Werner;

  • Magical dribbling and pure talent: "I don't mean to say that Ronaldo isn't capable of such things. But if you want to see a player dribble past ten opponents one by one and place the ball into the top corner, then you have to choose Messi," the striker concluded.

The end of a great era on the international stage

The careers of these two stars at the national team level have already been etched into the pages of history:

  • Ronaldo's departure: 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo recently officially closed his legendary chapter with the Portuguese national team, consisting of 234 matches and 146 goals;

  • Messi's decision: 39-year-old Lionel Messi, who led Argentina to become world champions, had also ended his international career shortly before Ronaldo.

Although both players continue their careers at the club level, their legacy in national teams and the debate over who is greater in history will remain at the center of the football community for a long time.

Cristiano RonaldoLionel MessiTimo Werner
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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