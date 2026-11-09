Top 11 stars of the year: Messi and Mbappe are in the FIFPRO squad, but Kane is missing
The International Federation of Professional Footballers (FIFPRO) has officially announced the symbolic team of the year 2026 based on the official voting results of thousands of professional football players worldwide.
The announced lineup sparked heated debate and astonishment in the football community. The biggest sensation was the omission of the 2026 Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane and Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo from the squad.
Unexpected decisions and major absences
The main events that caught the attention of millions of fans and experts in selecting the team of the year:
No room for the Ballon d'Or winner: Harry Kane, who won the top individual award of the year, failed to make the top 11 according to the final choice of his peers;
A symbolic team without Ronaldo: Cristiano Ronaldo, who has continued to break goalscoring records in recent years, also failed to secure a spot among the top three forwards based on the number of votes;
Messi is still at the top: Lionel Messi, playing for the American club "Inter Miami", retained his place in the global vote and secured a spot in the attacking trio.
FIFPRO — 2026: Full squad of the symbolic team of the year
The 11 best football players in the world were arranged in a 3-4-3 tactical formation:
Line / Position
Player
Club
Status / Recognition
Goalkeeper
David Raya
"Arsenal"
The most reliable goalkeeper of the year
Defender
Achraf Hakimi
"PSG"
Leading right-back defender
Defender
Pau Cubarsi
"Barcelona"
Golden Boy award winner and defensive pillar
Defender
Nuno Mendes
"PSG"
The most active left-back representative
Midfielder
Vitinha
"PSG"
Precision and game control in the center
Midfielder
Rodri
"Barcelona"
General of the midfield
Midfielder
Jude Bellingham
"Real Madrid"
Creativity in attacking midfield
Midfielder
Lamine Yamal
"Barcelona"
Master of speed and dribbling on the wing
Forward
Erling Haaland
"Manchester City"
Goal machine and central forward
Forward
Kylian Mbappe
"Real Madrid"
Leading star of the attacking line
Forward
Lionel Messi
"Inter Miami"
Legendary leadership and consistent skill
Absolute dominance of "Barcelona" and "PSG"
In the announced team, France's "PSG" club (3 players) and Catalonia's "Barcelona" club (3 players) had the most representatives. Such a balance in the midfield and attack clearly demonstrated that the role of fast flanks and young talents is growing stronger in modern football.
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