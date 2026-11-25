Former Barcelona head coach Pep Guardiola shared his thoughts on the long-standing historical rivalry between the two greatest legends of modern football — Argentina's Lionel Messi and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo. The Spanish expert emphasized that the unprecedented achievements of these two stars were primarily driven by their competition with each other.

"I want to win more trophies than him"

In an interview cited by The Touchline, based on a source from Romario TV, Guardiola explained how the two players constantly kept each other at the highest level:

"They helped each other maintain a high standard. If there hadn't been a rivalry between them, perhaps their achievements wouldn't have been so significant. Each of them watched the other's game and thought, 'I want to be better than him. I want to win more trophies than him.' It was precisely these thoughts that pushed them to always strive forward." — Pep Guardiola

The current careers and latest results of the two legends

Currently, Cristiano Ronaldo continues his career at the Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, while Lionel Messi plays for the US team Inter Miami.

Player Current Club Results in recent official matches Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr (Saudi Arabia) On November 24, he scored a penalty in the AFC Champions League Elite match against Al-Sadd (2-1), contributing to his team's victory Lionel Messi Inter Miami (USA, MLS) On November 22, he played the full 90 minutes in the MLS playoff match against Columbus Crew (0-3)

Guardiola's words once again recalled the true essence of the Messi-Ronaldo era, which amazed the whole world for over a decade during the "El Clasico" period in Spain's La Liga.

Do you think Pep Guardiola is right — if one of them, Messi or Ronaldo, hadn't existed, would the other have been able to set the records they have today?

Leave your thoughts in the comments and share these analytical words from the coach with fellow football fans immediately!