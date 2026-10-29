Cristiano Ronaldo's 2008 Ballon d'Or recognized as the greatest in football history

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Cristiano Ronaldo's 2008 Ballon d'Or recognized as the greatest in football history

Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr striker, the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo, has received another unique recognition in football history. According to the results of a special vote and analysis organized by the award's official website, the Portuguese star was declared the winner of the "Ballon d'Or of All Time" ranking.

Most importantly, this ranking was based not on the number of trophies players accumulated throughout their careers, but specifically on the individual level of play, impact, and phenomenal results achieved during the specific season in which the award was won.

Why did Ronaldo's 2008 season take 1st place?

In the process of selecting the strongest Ballon d'Or winners in history, experts and voters evaluated Ronaldo's time at Manchester United as the absolute peak:

  • A magical year at Manchester United: The Portuguese player's performance in the 2008 season wearing the MU jersey and the Ballon d'Or he won took the absolute 1st place in the ranking;

  • Victory in great competition: That season, a young Ronaldo left stars like Lionel Messi and Fernando Torres far behind in the voting to claim his first major trophy;

  • Uniqueness of the season: Not only his Premier League and Champions League titles but also his dominance in one-on-one duels and brilliant actions in decisive matches that year were recognized as the most impressive example even years later.

The top three: Messi's 91-goal record and hegemony at Real Madrid

The top 3 positions in the ranking were distributed among representatives of the strongest rivalries in football history:

  • 2nd place — Lionel Messi (2012): The second position went to the Argentine star's Ballon d'Or, won during the time he set a historic world record by scoring 91 goals in a single calendar year for Barcelona;

  • 3rd place — Cristiano Ronaldo (2017): The third place on the podium also went to Ronaldo — his 2017 Ballon d'Or, achieved as an absolute leader while defending the Champions League title with Real Madrid, closed out the top three;

  • Impartiality of the evaluation criteria: The organizers specifically noted that in determining the winner, they set aside the total number of career trophies and only took into account the strength and explosion of individual skill of that specific season.

This result once again proved that Cristiano Ronaldo's performance in both eras — in the English Premier League and the Spanish La Liga — remains one of the highest individual peaks in football history.

Cristiano RonaldoBallon d'OrLionel MessiManchester United
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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