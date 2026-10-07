Luka Modric openly comments on the controversy surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo

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Luka Modric openly comments on the controversy surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo

The controversy surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo, who sensationally left the Portugal national team camp and accused head coach Jorge Jesus of breaking a promise, is causing a strong resonance in the international football community. Ballon d'Or winner and Croatia national team captain Luka Modric strongly defended his former teammate at Real Madrid, openly criticizing Portuguese football officials.

The famous Madrid Xtra resource published the Croatian playmaker's passionate and firm statement regarding the situation experienced by the 41-year-old captain.

"Cristiano deserves a grand farewell": Modric's sharp thoughts

Following Ronaldo's heavy statement on October 6, Luka Modric called the situation that arose in the Portugal national team unacceptable:

  • Open and harsh assessment: "What is happening is a disgrace! In the current situation, Cristiano deserves a fair decision, whether he continues his career in the national team or has a proper farewell," the Croatian captain emphasized;

  • Demand for absolute respect: "He is a player who deserves a big farewell. He is the greatest player in the history of the Portugal national team."

Root of the conflict: 18 years of silence and a broken promise

Recall that Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from the national team headquarters was caused by a conflict with head coach Jorge Jesus:

  • The legend left on the bench: In the Nations League match against Norway, for the first time in 18 years, he spent an official Portugal match entirely on the substitute bench;

  • Clash with the head coach: In his address, Ronaldo stated that promises regarding playing time and words given by the 72-year-old Jesus were broken, and he left the camp on September 30;

  • Wave of emotions: In his appearance on October 6, the forward revealed internal details of the events in the national team and noted that he is ready for any consequences and punishment.

This statement by Luka Modric shows that Ronaldo enjoys huge prestige and support not only among fans, but also among the elite of world football, further increasing the pressure on Jorge Jesus and the Portuguese Football Federation.

Cristiano RonaldoLuka ModricJorge JesusPortugal national team
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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