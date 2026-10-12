“Choosing Messi or Pele is a matter of taste, but I...”: Ronaldo makes a sensational statement

The captain of the Portugal national team and forward of Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr club, Cristiano Ronaldo, has shared his latest striking views regarding his status as the best player in football history and comparisons with rivals. In an exclusive interview with the CNN Portugal TV channel, the 41-year-old star emphasized that while he respects the skill of other legends, no other player equals him in terms of versatility on the pitch.

Furthermore, these statements drew even stronger public attention as they followed a sharp conflict between the player and the head coach of the Portugal national team.

«This is a matter of taste, but the truth must be acknowledged»

Ronaldo openly expressed his attitude towards comparisons with great names in football history:

Respect for rivals: «If someone gives preference to Messi, Pele, or Maradona, that is a matter of personal taste. I respect everyone's choice», — Cristiano said;

On his own superiority: «However, to say that Cristiano Ronaldo is not a universal player is an absolute lie. I am the most universal player in the history of football».

Tension in the national team: Conflict with Jorge Jesus

Ronaldo's interview coincided with a time of escalating serious misunderstandings surrounding the Portugal national team:

Unexpected bench situation: On September 27, in a UEFA Nations League match against Norway, Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus sent Cristiano to warm up, but ultimately did not sub him onto the pitch;

Leaving the camp: Three days later, on September 30, the forward left the national team's camp; Open accusations: On October 6, the player released a special statement explaining the reasons for leaving the national team and accused head coach Jorge Jesus of breaking previously given promises.



These statements by the star, known for his self-belief, raise even more questions about what his future in the national team will look like.