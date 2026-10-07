In what mood did Ronaldo return to the Saudi club after the conflict with Jesus?

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In what mood did Ronaldo return to the Saudi club after the conflict with Jesus?

Following a sharp conflict with Portugal national team head coach Jorge Jesus, which led him to leave the national team camp, Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to the disposal of the Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr. At a time when the mental state of the world football legend and his future at the club are raising many questions, the Riyadh club's new head coach, Ange Postecoglou, appeared before the press and spoke openly about the 41-year-old star's current condition.

While Al-Nassr is intensively preparing for the match against Al-Diriyah within the framework of the 8th round of the Saudi Pro League, the head coach's recent statement significantly reduced fans' anxieties.

"The most important thing is that his condition is excellent": Postecoglou's firm response

The experienced Greek-Australian specialist is focusing all his attention on work on the pitch, paying no attention to the controversies swirling around Ronaldo:

  • Complete physical and mental readiness: "Ronaldo returned in very good condition. He is fully prepared both mentally and physically. That is the most important thing for us," the Al-Nassr coach emphasized with confidence;

  • Coaching ethics and boundaries: Postecoglou diplomatically explained why he would not dwell on the hype in the national team: "When I worked in national teams, I didn't like club coaches commenting on the internal affairs of the national team. Therefore, I will not interfere in this situation."

Coach's experience: Why does Postecoglou understand the situation well?

Ange Postecoglou's calm and unbiased attitude is directly related to his rich coaching career:

  • International experience: Postecoglou successfully managed the Australia national team from 2013 to 2017, becoming a continental champion and knowing very well what the pressure inside a national team is like;

  • New era: He has taken charge of Al-Nassr since the summer of 2026 and is achieving a relationship based on complete trust with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo's statement and the upcoming test

Recall that a few days ago, Cristiano Ronaldo made a comprehensive official statement openly criticizing 72-year-old Jorge Jesus for repeatedly breaking promises regarding playing minutes and his role in the team. Having left the camp after this conflict, the forward will now direct all his attention to Al-Nassr's battle for the championship in the domestic league.

The upcoming match against Al-Diriyah is expected to become a peculiar benefit showcasing how Ronaldo will respond on the green pitch after the blow in the national team.

Cristiano RonaldoAl-NassrAnge PostecoglouPortugal national team
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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