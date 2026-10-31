Those who “pushed” Carrick to resignation: Who received the lowest ratings in the match against Chelsea?

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Those who “pushed” Carrick to resignation: Who received the lowest ratings in the match against Chelsea?

It is becoming increasingly difficult to imagine the club's near future with the current squad of Manchester United. The players show almost no passion to fight dedicatedly on the pitch, and most of the stars are performing far below their potential. As a result, the team suffered its third consecutive defeat — and the goal difference in the last three matches has reached a dreadful 1:9.

Following the 0:2 defeat against Chelsea, analysts from «Euro-Futbol» rated the players in Michael Carrick’s team on a ten-point scale (each player starting the match with 6 points). Below is the performance analysis of the 4 main anti-heroes who turned into shadows of themselves on the pitch and dragged the team to defeat.

1. Lisandro Martinez — 2.0 points (Red card and penalty)

There is no professional football excuse for the Argentine central defender's actions in this match:

  • First blow and nervousness: After failing to catch up with Morgan Rogers in the situation leading to the first goal, out of frustration he rudely brought down the opponent and was punished with a yellow card;

  • The expulsion that decided the fate of the match: Shortly after, he openly elbowed Fofana in the face inside his own penalty area. As a result, he received a straight red card, left the pitch, and caused a penalty to be awarded against his own goal.

2. Bruno Fernandes — 2.0 points (30 ball losses and a wasted opportunity)

The Portuguese captain, who urged the team in the press before the match to fight for coach Michael Carrick until the end, practically left the coach on the brink of resignation:

  • Regular mistakes: Throughout the match, he lost the ball a total of 30 times, setting an anti-record for errors;

  • Passes in the danger zone: He gave the ball away three times in the center of the pitch, paving the way for the opponent's dangerous counterattacks (after one of these mistakes, Estevao scored a goal, but offside saved Fernandes);

  • Incompetence from the penalty spot: Despite having a very favorable opportunity from the 11-meter spot, he shot the ball over the crossbar.

3. Bryan Mbeumo — 3.0 points (Mistake leading to a goal)

Although Manchester United played a confident first half, at the start of the second half, Mbeumo's sloppy action shattered all the team's plans:

  • Mistake leading to the opponent's goal: Holding the ball for too long in the center, Romeo Lavia dispossessed him, leading to Chelsea's opening counterattack;

  • Shot hitting the crossbar: Later, he had a chance to make up for his mistake by shooting from a very comfortable position, but he hit the crossbar and wasted the opportunity.

4. Carlos Baleba — 3.0 points (Complete defeat in the defensive midfield zone)

Baleba, who showed sluggishness in defense along with Mbeumo during the first goal, completely surrendered the center of the pitch:

  • Vulnerability to pressing: Completely lost to the midfield duo of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia — entering into 6 duels and being squeezed out of the ball 5 times;

  • Low passing accuracy: Every third pass went to the opponent (made mistakes in 10 out of 30 passes) and committed two rough fouls.

Such disorganization in the center of the pitch and the defensive line has led Manchester United into a deep crisis. The management is expected to make a final decision regarding Carrick's fate soon.

Manchester UnitedChelseaMichael CarrickEnglish Premier League
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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