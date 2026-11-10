The management of Manchester United has decided to terminate its cooperation with head coach Michael Carrick following the team's disastrous results this season. According to urgent reports from the British publication The Touchline, the club's board of directors has reached a final decision to dismiss the 45-year-old specialist. The official decision will be personally conveyed to the coach this afternoon, and his long-term contract, which ran until June 2028, will be terminated prematurely. A 4-4 thriller and the breaking point Michael Carrick's fate was sealed by the dramatic clash against Aston Villa at Old Trafford. Although the goal-fest ended in a 4-4 draw, the defensive chaos and yet another dropped points pushed the club's management to their breaking point.

The Mancunians have gathered only 8 points in the first 10 rounds of the English Premier League, placing them in the lower part of the table — in the relegation zone. This performance is being assessed as one of the worst starts in the club's modern history. Indicator / Information Situation at Manchester United Head coach Michael Carrick (45 years old) Contract duration Was until June 2028 (being terminated prematurely) EPL performance 8 points after 10 matches Table position Relegation zone (Championship) Last match 4-4 draw with Aston Villa (Old Trafford) Source The Touchline publication "Collecting 8 points in 10 rounds and remaining in the danger zone is a disaster for such an ambitious team. The club's board of directors found it necessary to take immediate, drastic steps to rectify the situation." Search for a new coach and a tough challenge for MU The termination of Carrick's contract could result in significant compensation costs for the club's treasury, as his agreement was intended for two more seasons. Nevertheless, club officials saw no other option to ensure survival in the league and save the remainder of the season.