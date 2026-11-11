Following a disastrous start in the English Premier League and at a time when the urgent resignation of Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick was expected, the club's board of directors has chosen a completely different path. According to a report by the prestigious BBC, instead of terminating the contract with the 45-year-old specialist, the club's management is approving a plan to urgently strengthen his current coaching staff. An offer from Bayern: Will Aaron Danks return to Old Trafford? The primary candidate to strengthen the staff is Aaron Danks, who currently works as Vincent Kompany's head assistant at the German club Bayern Munich. Danks previously worked alongside Carrick at Middlesbrough, and their tactical understanding is highly regarded.

In fact, the plan to bring Danks to Manchester United was already considered during the summer transfer window. Now, the club aims to restore playing discipline during this crisis by placing a trusted and proven specialist by Carrick's side. Indicator / Information Status of Manchester United after 10 rounds of the EPL Position 18th place (Relegation zone) Points accumulated Only 8 points after 10 games Results distribution 1 win, 5 draws, 4 losses Management decision Not resignation, but strengthening the coaching staff Main new candidate Aaron Danks (from Bayern Munich's coaching staff) Source BBC Sports "The club maintains its trust in Carrick, but the era of solitary decisions is over — the management wants to urgently reform the tactical staff to save the team from the disaster of relegation." The danger of 18th place and the final chance Recording only 1 win after 10 rounds of the Premier League and remaining in 18th place is considered one of the most terrible anti-records for the Manchester club in the last decade. Nevertheless, the club's management fears that changing the head coach in the middle of the season could lead to further chaos.