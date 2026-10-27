Vietnamese traveler encounters a strange incident on his very first day in Uzbekistan (video)

·149·Society
Vietnamese traveler encounters a strange incident on his very first day in Uzbekistan (video)

A traveler aiming to cycle from Vietnam to the United Kingdom to reach the legendary "Old Trafford" stadium of his favorite team, Manchester United, has encountered an unexpected obstacle. The Vietnamese blogger, who is crossing nations and continents, faced an unusual situation on his very first day after entering Uzbekistan from Kyrgyzstan.

This incident, which occurred for the first time during his world cycling tour, was captured by his camera (Insta360) and has gone viral on social media.

"The first problem on the trip": What happened?

While the cyclist was traveling through Uzbekistan, a local citizen blocked his path:

  • Interference by an intoxicated man: As seen in the footage from the camera mounted on the bicycle handlebars, a man who appeared to be quite intoxicated suddenly blocked the traveler's path and stopped him;

  • Aggressive actions: The man first grabbed the traveler's clothing, then reached for his headwear (cap) and attempted to take it off;

  • The traveler's composure: Not wanting to cause a scene during his journey, the Vietnamese fan smiled while defending himself, trying to push the man's hands away and resolve the conversation peacefully;

  • Ended with a blessing: Later, another villager intervened and tried to calm the intoxicated citizen; at the end of the situation, the intoxicated man seemed to realize his mistake, raised both palms to his face in a prayer (fatiha), and seemingly wished the traveler a safe journey.

"Road to Old Trafford": An interesting intercontinental mission

This journey is not just a simple ride, but a grand football dream covering a vast distance:

  • Destination — Manchester: The cyclist planned to travel thousands of kilometers under the slogan "Road to Old Trafford: Cycling from Vietnam to Old Trafford" to reach England;

  • First serious incident: The traveler noted in his video caption that he had faced no obstacles throughout his long journey, and it was only on his first day in Uzbekistan that he encountered his first confusing problem;

  • Tourism safety and hospitality: Social media users are noting that such actions toward foreign guests visiting our country negatively impact the nation's image and are calling on citizens to treat tourists with respect.

Details of the incident and travel route

Indicator

Details

Traveler

Vietnamese fan of the Manchester United team

Vehicle

Bicycle

Route

Vietnam — Kyrgyzstan — Uzbekistan — United Kingdom (Old Trafford)

Time of incident

1st day of entering Uzbekistan

Nature of the situation

An intoxicated citizen blocked the traveler's path and tried to remove his cap

Conclusion

Resolved without conflict; the man offered a blessing and wished him a safe journey

Manchester UnitedOld TraffordCycling tourTourism
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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