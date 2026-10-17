Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

45+3 The referee's whistle blows, bringing the first half to an end, and the players make their way to the dressing rooms.

45+1 Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) had to stop his run as the linesman flagged him for offside.

45 2 minutes added to the match.

45 David Raum (RB Leipzig) took the free kick from the corner of the penalty area and tried to pass to his teammates, but the goalkeeper came out and easily claimed the ball.

44 Castello Lukeba (RB Leipzig) is back on the pitch after an injury scare.

43 Michael Olise (Bayern Munich) spotted an unmarked teammate and tried to slide a low pass to him. However, one of the defenders read the game brilliantly and cleared the danger.

42 Castello Lukeba (RB Leipzig) gestures in pain and is asking for medical attention. It is not yet clear how serious his injury is.

42 Aleksandar Pavlović's (Bayern Munich) pass didn't reach Michael Olise as a defender was quick to intercept. If the pass had been played slightly earlier, Olise would have been through on goal.

41 Konrad Laimer (Bayern Munich) takes the corner short.

41 A great cross into the penalty area by Konrad Laimer (Bayern Munich) was blocked by the opposing defenders. The ball went out of play, and Bayern Munich won a corner kick.

39 Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich) sent the ball into the penalty area and Harry Kane reached it, but Maarten Vandevoordt reacted in time, came off his line and cleared the danger.

39 Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich) delivers a dangerous cross into the box, but the first defender clears the ball.

38 Brilliant save! Luis Díaz (Bayern Munich) received a precise pass inside the box, had enough time and space to shoot, but his powerful effort towards the net was brilliantly denied by Maarten Vandevoordt. Bayern Munich will take a corner kick.

38 Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) sends the ball into the box and Luis Díaz brings it down brilliantly, but a defender manages to dispossess him. The ball goes out of play and a goal kick is awarded to RB Leipzig.

36 Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich) chips the ball into the penalty area, but Maarten Vandevoordt is quicker to claim it.

34 Harry Kane passes to Michael Olise (Bayern Munich), who receives the ball and unleashes a powerful shot from outside the box. His shot finds the bottom right corner of the net. Brilliant goal! The score is 3-0.

32 The total shots for both teams is currently 13:3. Shots on target – 7:0.

31 Following a corner kick by Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), the ball hit one of the defenders and he cleared the danger with a header.

30 Ismael Saibari (Bayern Munich) receives the ball from a set piece and shoots from around the penalty area. His shot towards the left corner is brilliantly saved by Maarten Vandevoordt. Now Bayern Munich will take a corner kick.

29 Michael Olise (Bayern Munich) took advantage of being left unmarked by the defenders and suddenly burst into the penalty area. He fired a low shot toward the bottom left corner, but Maarten Vandevoordt made a brilliant save, tipping the ball onto the post.

28 Bayern Munich is showing great teamwork and harmony. They are passing the ball very freely and without errors.

26 Goal! Luis Díaz passed to Aleksandar Pavloviç (Bayern Munich), who showed great determination to beat the defenders to the ball and slotted it into the bottom left corner from inside the box! Brilliant strike - 2:0.

24 Konrad Laimer (Bayern Munich) got into a good position after receiving an accurate pass. He shot, but the ball was blocked by an opponent.

22 What a chance! Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) received a pass near the edge of the box and shot completely unmarked, but the ball went just wide of the left post.

22 Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) played a brilliant pass to Ismael Saibari, but he couldn't beat Maarten Vandevoordt and lost the ball.

20 Maarten Vandevoordt came off his line to claim a corner kick delivered by Michael Olise (Bayern Munich).

20 Nathaniel Brown (Bayern Munich) strikes first time from long range, but a defender blocks it. Bayern Munich wins a corner. The referee and one of his assistants point to the corner flag.

20 Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich) takes the corner, but the opposing defenders clear the ball.

17 Possession — 67:33.

15 Luis Diaz (Bayern Munich) receives a brilliant pass from Joshua Kimmich outside the box, sets himself up for a shot, but his wayward effort goes well over the crossbar.

15 A brilliant pass finds Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich) in space. He controls the ball and unleashes a stunning long-range shot towards the center of the goal, but Maarten Vandevoordt pulls off an incredible save to deny him.

12 The ball went into the back of the net! Joshua Kimmich plays it to Luis Díaz (Bayern Munich), who drives into the box and fires a brilliant shot into the bottom left corner. He makes it 1-0.

11 Konrad Laimer (Bayern Munich) tried to find a teammate, but he overhit his cross.

9 Ismael Saibari (Bayern Munich) delivers a cross, but it doesn't reach any of his teammates.

8 Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) shoots from a very promising position just outside the box, but a dedicated defender blocks the effort.

7 Michael Olise (Bayern Munich) delivers a great cross into the penalty area, but a defender intercepts the ball and easily clears the danger.

6 David Raum (RB Leipzig) takes the corner, but the defenders clear the ball.

5 Antonio Nusa (RB Leipzig) sends the ball into the penalty area, but the defenders clear it. The referee and his assistant award a corner kick. RB Leipzig will have a chance to create a dangerous moment near the opponent's goal.

4 The cross by Rocco Reitz (RB Leipzig) found no one and the attack fizzled out. The ball went out of play, and Bayern will restart with a goal kick.

2 Luis Diaz was nearly through on goal after Michael Olise's (Bayern Munich) defense-splitting pass, but a defender cleared the danger. Dangerous moment! Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) picked up the rebound outside the box and shot low, but Maarten Vandevoordt was alert with a brilliant save.

1 Rocco Reitz (RB Leipzig) delivered a dangerous cross into the penalty area, but the defenders cleared the ball.

1 The match is about to begin.

21:32 Bayern Munich gets the match underway.

21:30 The main referee for today's match will be Tobias Stieler.

21:30 You can check the starting lineups of both teams in the match details.