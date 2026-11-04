Diego Simeone reveals reasons for defeat against Bayern

In the 4th round of the UEFA Champions League league phase, Atletico Madrid lost 0-2 at home to Bayern Munich. This result was historic, as it marked the first time in competition history that Bayern managed to defeat Atletico in Madrid.

After the match, the "Rojiblancos" head coach Diego Simeone spoke to the official UEFA website, discussing his team's shortcomings and missed opportunities with frustration.

"We were playing well until the first goal": Simeone's candid criticism

The Argentine expert pointed out the turning point of the match and his players' mistakes:

Lack of intensity in duels: "We needed to win more individual battles and make decisions and act much faster in the opponent's half," said Simeone;

The conceded blow: "Until we conceded the first goal, there were moments where we were playing positively and our plan was working. However, it is very disappointing to be left with nothing after so much effort and hard work," he emphasized.

The Munich side's 20-minute strike

The fate of the match was decided in the second half thanks to the German club's clinical attacks:

54th minute: Lennart Karl took advantage of a gap in the hosts' defense to open the scoring;

74th minute: Konrad Laimer's precise strike put the final nail in the coffin — 0-2.

Tournament table: Atletico slipping into the danger zone

Following this match, the teams' positions in the standings have diverged sharply:

Bayern rises: Thanks to the historic success in Madrid, the Munich side reached 8 points, firmly establishing themselves in the top eight of the overall table;

Atletico's decline: Having collected only 4 points after four rounds, Simeone's team is falling behind in the race for the playoffs and has dropped to the lower part of the table.

This failure of Atletico in Madrid has further intensified debates among experts regarding the team's consistency and tactical problems this season.