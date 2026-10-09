Will 60 points be deducted? An unprecedented punishment is being prepared for Manchester City

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Will 60 points be deducted? An unprecedented punishment is being prepared for Manchester City

The most sensational financial scandal in the history of the English Premier League may end with an unexpected and extraordinary compromise solution. According to information distributed by Alan Brazil, a journalist for the well-known British radio station talkSPORT, the independent commission of the EPL is discussing the option of deducting 60 points at once from Manchester City, which is accused of violating financial fair play rules.

This measure is assessed by the football community as a compromise decision: on the one hand, it demonstrates the seriousness of the charges, and on the other hand, it leaves the "citizens" a theoretical chance to remain in the English elite.

When will the decision take effect? An unexpected assumption from Alan Brazil

Various opinions are being put forward regarding the timing of the punishment's execution:

  • Season calendar issue: Alan Brazil is skeptical about the application of disciplinary measures in the current season;

  • Postponement to next season: Due to prolonged legal disputes and appeal processes, it is considered much more likely that the 60-point deduction will come into effect from the next season;

  • Not a complete expulsion: The independent commission prefers to deduct points to preserve the possibility of sporting competition rather than directly banishing the club to the Championship or lower leagues.

Minus 60 points: Mathematical salvation and complex calculations

talkSPORT expert and former footballer Ally McCoist analyzed the mathematical and psychological aspects of this punishment:

  • Relegation survival threshold: In the EPL, accumulating 37–39 points in 38 rounds is usually enough to avoid relegation;

  • Opportunity for the club: If "Manchester City" scores 90–95 points as usual in a season, even with 60 points deducted, they will have 30–35 points left, and with a few additional victories, the task of staying in the league can be accomplished;

  • Position of the stars: According to experts, if the club is not forcibly relegated to a lower division, key leading players may accept this punishment as a huge sporting challenge and continue to defend the club's honor without leaving the team.

Current picture: City leads the standings

Despite the trial and financial pressures, Enzo Maresca's charges continue to show one hundred percent results on the pitch:

  • Absolute leadership: "Manchester City" recorded 5 victories in the first 5 rounds of the Premier League and leads the standings alone with 15 points;

  • Main pursuer: London's "Arsenal" club, which has accumulated 12 points, occupies the second position.

Although English football authorities have not yet announced an official decision, reports of the "60-point sanction" indicate that the biggest precedent in Premier League history is about to be created.

Manchester CityEnglish Premier LeaguetalkSPORT60 points penalty
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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