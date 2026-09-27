“Chelsea” makes a major push for Husanov: Will “City” let their 22-year-old star join a rival?

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“Chelsea” makes a major push for Husanov: Will “City” let their 22-year-old star join a rival?

In the English Premier League, considered the world's most complex and competitive championship, another major transfer buzz is brewing around Uzbek talent Abduqodir Husanov. Thanks to his consistent, fast, and reliable performances for Manchester City, our 22-year-old central defender has caught the attention of several prestigious clubs in Foggy Albion. According to reputable European sources, London’s Chelsea club, which is currently facing issues in the center of defense and conceding many goals, is planning to sign Husanov as early as January and entrust him with the defensive command for years to come.

Additionally, teams like Aston Villa, Everton, and Bournemouth are also mentioned among the contenders. However, Manchester City does not intend to easily hand over such a versatile star with immense potential directly to a rival: the club's sporting director, Hugo Viana, openly declared that Abduqodir will soon become one of the best defenders in the world and confirmed that the management has complete trust in him.

“Chelsea’s winter plan, Premier League clubs’ interest, and City’s determination”: 5 key points of the transfer

The most important facts regarding the interest surrounding Husanov and the clubs' stances:

  • Chelsea's main target: The London club wants to buy Husanov as early as January and completely hand over the command of the defensive line to him;

  • Premier League giants and club race: Teams such as Aston Villa, Everton, and Bournemouth are also showing serious interest in the 22-year-old defender;

  • Key spot at Manchester City: Husanov has already secured a solid place in the team's starting lineup thanks to his high speed and versatility;

  • High praise from Hugo Viana: City's sporting director emphasized his belief that the Uzbek footballer will become one of the strongest defenders in modern football in the future;

  • Probability of a mid-season sale is very low: The management of the "Citizens" has no intention of releasing a player they hold high hopes for directly to a competitor.

Abduqodir Husanov transfer: Comparison of Chelsea's needs and Manchester City's position

Table of indicators for the Londoners' winter transfer plans and the Mancunians' approach:

Criteria and Directions

London club Chelsea's plan

Manchester City club's position

Transfer timing and goal

Acquire as early as the January winter window

Retain the key player in the middle of the season

Tactical necessity in the team

Conceding many goals and lacking an athletic central defender

Universal, fast, and reliable anchor player in defense

Role offered to the player

Long-term main leader of the central defense

Team starter and future absolute pillar

Management and sporting director assessment

No. 1 target in the winter transfer market

“We believe he will become the best defender in the world”

Probability of the transfer happening

Preparing a large financial offer

Very low; selling directly to a rival is not in the plan

Football expertise: Why is it almost impossible to take Husanov away from City?

Conclusions from English football experts, transfer insiders, and tactical analysts:

  • “The benchmark of a modern defender”: Husanov's greatest assets are his high duel-winning skills, calmness in positional selection, and unbelievable sprinting speed; for Premier League teams playing with a high defensive line, such a defender is worth gold, which is why Chelsea is striving with all its might to secure him;

  • Manchester City's strategic project: Hugo Viana's statement is not just praise, but an official signal sent to the transfer market; the club considers the 22-year-old footballer a central figure in their development project, and letting him go to a rival camp during the season goes against their championship plans;

  • The right environment for the player: Husanov currently enjoys regular playing time surrounded by a top-tier coaching staff and star players; as long as this situation continues, neither the player nor the club has any serious need to change the decision in January.

In your opinion, is it better for Abduqodir Husanov to stay at Manchester City and further solidify his position, or is it better to move to Chelsea and become the undisputed leader of the London club's defense? Can our 22-year-old compatriot become the most expensive central defender in the world in the next 2-3 years? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this sensational transfer analysis dedicated to the pride of Uzbek football with all fans!

Abduqodir HusanovManchester CityChelseaEnglish Premier League
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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