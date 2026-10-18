Lionel Messi scores two goals against Atlanta United

In the MLS regular season match, Inter Miami is leading 3:1 against Atlanta United. J. Berterame opened the scoring for the visitors in the 45th minute of the first half. Lionel Messi scored twice in the second half, in the 56th and 60th minutes, extending his team's lead. Atlanta United pulled one back thanks to a penalty scored by F. Pico in the 89th minute.

Match statistics show a clear advantage for the hosts in terms of shots: Atlanta United took 15 shots, while Inter Miami recorded 6. However, the visitors lead 5:3 in shots on target.

Possession stands at 59 percent for Inter Miami and 41 percent for Atlanta United. The visitors completed 554 passes with an 89 percent accuracy rate. The hosts registered 413 passes and an 88 percent accuracy rate.