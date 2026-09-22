Decisive moves have begun surrounding the heavyweight championship belts in professional boxing. Renowned British promoter Frank Warren has revealed the future plans and mandatory defense details for one of his top clients, the new IBF heavyweight world champion, Filip Hrgovic. Boxing Scene According to reports from the publication, the Croatian titleholder will not return to the ring this year, but will defend his championship title against mandatory challenger Frank Sanchez of Cuba in early 2027.

The promoter openly admitted that a significant amount of 'step-aside money' had previously been paid to Sanchez's team to delay this fight: “Hrgovic won't fight this year, but he will fight early next year. We will make it happen. Filip is currently scheduled to face Frank Sanchez. This is his mandatory defense, and we have agreed to this clash. We had previously paid Sanchez a large sum to step aside temporarily.”.

As a reminder, Hrgovic won the vacant IBF belt on August 29, 2026, by knocking out British young star Moses Itauma in the 9th round. Meanwhile, two-time Olympic champion Bakhodir Jalolov, currently ranked 4th in the IBF division, will face British fighter Solomon Dacres in a crucial eliminator bout on October 17.

So, will Hrgovic be able to break through the defense of the Cuban 'Flash' Sanchez, will Bakhodir Jalolov become the official No. 1 contender after his victory in October, and when will the 'Big Uzbek' ascend to the IBF throne?

“Step-aside money, the deadline with Sanchez, and Jalolov's path”: 5 key points in the division

The most important aspects of the upcoming events in the heavyweight elite:

Hrgovic returns in early 2027: The Croatian IBF champion will rest until the end of 2026 and enter the ring early next year;

Mandatory defense — Frank Sanchez: Per the IBF's official requirement, Hrgovic is obligated to defend his belt against the dangerous Cuban knockout artist;

Large sums paid to Sanchez: Frank Warren confirmed that compensation was paid to Sanchez to step aside temporarily to allow Hrgovic's title fight against Itauma;

Itauma's fall: The British star, who suffered a 9th-round TKO on August 29, was forced to hand over the belt to Hrgovic;

Bakhodir Jalolov is knocking on the door: Our compatriot, ranked 4th in the IBF, will become the main favorite in this title race if he defeats Solomon Dacres on October 17.

IBF Heavyweight Throne: Comparison of Champion and Challengers

Balance of power at the top of the IBF rankings:

Indicators and criteria Filip Hrgovic (Current IBF Champion) Frank Sanchez (Official Mandatory Challenger) Bakhodir Jalolov (IBF 4th ranked) Nationality Croatia Cuba Uzbekistan Nickname “El Animal” “The Cuban Flash” “Big Uzbek” Status World Champion (defeated Itauma) Official No. 1 Challenger Olympic Champion, Top-4 Challenger Next fight date Early 2027 Early 2027 (vs. Hrgovic) October 17, 2026 (vs. Dacres) Promoter Frank Warren (Queensberry) Premier Boxing Champions / PBC Top Rank / Saudi partners Strategic goal Successful title defense Becoming champion after step-aside Defeating Dacres to become final challenger

Professional boxing expertise: Why is this chain the biggest opportunity for Bakhodir Jalolov?

Analytical conclusions from international boxing commentators and insiders:

The end of the “step-aside” tactic: Hrgovic's team bought time by paying Sanchez, but IBF regulations do not allow for a second such artificial delay; the title fight must take place in early 2027, removing artificial barriers in the division;

Jalolov's October 17 springboard: Bakhodir Jalolov's fight against British fighter Solomon Dacres is not just a ranking bout; a victory will move our compatriot to 2nd or 1st place in the IBF challenger table and set him up against the winner of Hrgovic vs. Sanchez;

Clash of styles between Hrgovic and Sanchez: Hrgovic relies on strong physical pressure and heavy crosses, while the Cuban Sanchez possesses classic school-trained defense and southpaw movement; their fight could last 12 rounds and physically drain both boxers;

A historic moment for Uzbek heavyweights: After Ruslan Chagaev, Bakhodir Jalolov, who has come close to the belt in the professional heavyweight division, is considered an insurmountable problem for both Hrgovic and Sanchez due to his size, left-hand power, and Olympic mobility.

This agreement announced by Frank Warren kicks off an uncompromising battle for the heavyweight championship belt in early 2027, and this fight will have a direct impact on the history of Uzbek boxing.

Who do you think will win the clash between Filip Hrgovic and Cuban Frank Sanchez? Can Bakhodir Jalolov knock out Solomon Dacres on October 17 and take absolute ownership of this belt in 2027? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this hot analysis on the future of Uzbek sports with all boxing fans!