Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho has responded firmly to transfer rumors surrounding the club, stating that there will be no changes to the team's roster.

"I don't need new players"

The Portuguese specialist emphasized that he is completely satisfied with the current squad, noting that he does not want any new signings, nor does he want any players to leave the club:

"There isn't a single player at Real that I don't want to see here. I don't want to buy anyone, and I don't want anyone to leave the team. The doors are closed. There is no need to make anything up because I don't need new players," quotes Jose Mourinho, as reported by Madrid Xtra.

Real's summer signings and current standing in La Liga

During the summer transfer window, the club's management managed to strengthen the squad with a number of well-known performers. In particular, the following players joined the Madrid side:

Bernardo Silva

Ibrahima Konate

Denzel Dumfries

Carlos Espi

Marc Cucurella

Ousmane Diomande

Team Position in Spanish Championship Points Accumulated Barcelona 1st place (leader) 36 points Real 2nd place 33 points

Do you think Jose Mourinho's decision to forgo winter transfers is correct, or does Real need new reinforcements to catch up to Barcelona?

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