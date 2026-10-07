Old and new photos of Vinicius Junior spark debate (photo)

·55·World
Old and new photos of Vinicius Junior spark debate (photo)

Photos of Brazilian footballer Vinicius Junior taken in different years are causing heated discussions on social media. Users have drawn attention to certain differences in his appearance.

In particular, it is noted that there are changes in the footballer's facial structure, ears, jawline, hairline, and body proportions. Tattoos in some of the photos have also not gone unnoticed by internet users.

A collection of pictures showing Vinicius Junior in various poses and hairstyles.

Especially, various speculations arose around the differences in ear shape and tattoos. However, such differences in photos do not always serve as a basis for drawing serious conclusions.

A collage of Vinícius Júnior's facial structure, physique, and leg muscles.

From an expert perspective, shooting angles, camera lenses, lighting, and changes in weight and muscle mass can make a person's appearance look significantly different.

Therefore, the circulating photos themselves do not confirm that another person has been substituted for Vinicius Junior. Proving such a claim requires original photos with precise dates, as well as independent and reliable evidence.

Vinicius JuniorBrazilian footballerTattoosPhoto analysis
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Vinícius undergoes chin correction during vacationVinícius undergoes chin correction during vacation21 July 17:21Uzbekistan courier detained in Japan on suspicion of harassing a schoolgirlUzbekistan courier detained in Japan on suspicion of harassing a schoolgirlToday 15:5571-year-old garbage collector unknowingly discovers he has $63,000 in his bank account71-year-old garbage collector unknowingly discovers he has $63,000 in his bank accountToday 15:50Double-decker bus full of passengers overturns in EcuadorDouble-decker bus full of passengers overturns in EcuadorToday 15:37Houthis launch drone and missile strikes on Saudi Arabia's capital and airportsHouthis launch drone and missile strikes on Saudi Arabia's capital and airportsToday 15:3554-year-old Briton stuns everyone by rowing across two oceans single-handedly in 327 days54-year-old Briton stuns everyone by rowing across two oceans single-handedly in 327 daysToday 15:23
AnnouncementsPartnership
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Father who made medicine at home to save his son
Father who made medicine at home to save his son
How does a 436-kilogram Pakistani man live?
How does a 436-kilogram Pakistani man live?