Old and new photos of Vinicius Junior spark debate (photo)

Photos of Brazilian footballer Vinicius Junior taken in different years are causing heated discussions on social media. Users have drawn attention to certain differences in his appearance.

In particular, it is noted that there are changes in the footballer's facial structure, ears, jawline, hairline, and body proportions. Tattoos in some of the photos have also not gone unnoticed by internet users.

Especially, various speculations arose around the differences in ear shape and tattoos. However, such differences in photos do not always serve as a basis for drawing serious conclusions.

From an expert perspective, shooting angles, camera lenses, lighting, and changes in weight and muscle mass can make a person's appearance look significantly different.

Therefore, the circulating photos themselves do not confirm that another person has been substituted for Vinicius Junior. Proving such a claim requires original photos with precise dates, as well as independent and reliable evidence.