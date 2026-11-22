Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho shared his thoughts on the details of the match, the physical fatigue of the players, and the team's mental resilience following a difficult and hard-fought victory (2:1) against Celta in the 13th round of the Spanish La Liga.

“Physical fatigue also affects the mentality”

The Portuguese specialist emphasized that the players returning from international duty did not have enough time to recover:

“The game was very difficult. This is primarily due to Celta's performance. They know very well how to defend, control the ball, and resist an opponent striving for victory. Furthermore, many of our players were not in good condition. Some returned on Thursday, didn't sleep on Wednesday, and spent hours flying on planes. Physical fatigue also affects the mental state. Konate's first pass in the game went out of bounds.” — Jose Mourinho

Arda Guler, Bellingham, and the pressure from the stands

Mourinho praised the young leaders who gave their all despite the fatigue in the final minutes of the match and noted the team's 9th consecutive victory:

“But there are also positive aspects. One of them is the desire and resilience of our players to win. At the end of the match, even though Arda Guler and Jude Bellingham were very tired, they gave their all. After we equalized, the game became a back-and-forth of losing and regaining possession. The most important thing is that we got the points in the end. One of the key aspects in the second half was that we intensified our pressing and quickly regained the ball after losing it. This is a matter of mentality. We have a strong team that can fight against difficulties. It is not easy to be behind in the score and hear whistling from the stands. We have won 9 games in a row, and we will secure our next victory on Tuesday.”

Key aspects of the Real Madrid — Celta (2:1) match

Indicators Details and Mourinho's analysis Competition and result Spanish La Liga, 13th round — Real Madrid 2:1 Celta Winning streak Real Madrid has won 9 consecutive games in all competitions Main difficulty Lack of sleep and travel fatigue among players returning from national teams Special mention Arda Guler and Jude Bellingham, who fought to the end despite fatigue Tactical shift Intensified high pressing in the 2nd half and quick ball recovery Next match Tuesday (Mourinho is aiming for a 10th consecutive victory)

Do you think Real Madrid's 9-game winning streak under Jose Mourinho will continue in Tuesday's match?

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