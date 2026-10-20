11 matches, 11 goals: Mbappe speaks openly about his brilliance at Real Madrid and painful slumps

Real Madrid and France national team forward Kylian Mbappe has spoken openly about his long journey in big-time football, his personal experiences, and his philosophy.

In an interview with the prestigious Onze Mondial magazine, one of the world's brightest football stars gave the highest possible rating to the path he has traversed, attracting the attention of fans and experts alike.

"10 out of 10!": Why did Mbappe give such a rating?

The French star emphasized that when evaluating his career, invaluable accumulated experience comes first, rather than dry statistics:

Maximum rating: "How do I evaluate my career? 10 out of 10! This has truly been a path rich in great successes and painful defeats;

Trophies aren't everything: There are plenty of trophies won and lost in my career. Many consider this to be the most important thing, but goals and trophies are not the ultimate goal in life for me;

10–11 non-boring years: During my 10–11 years in football, not a single season has passed by being boring. I have never taken anything for granted. There have been high flights and painful slumps, but I have fully experienced every piece of experience and given my all," said the French forward.

Fantastic start in Madrid and Ballon d'Or expectations

This season, the 27-year-old forward has demonstrated superb athletic form in the shirt of the "royal club" and has already become a true leader:

Phenomenal season statistics: Kylian has managed to score 11 goals and provide 2 assists in 11 official matches played for Real Madrid;

Main contender for the Ballon d'Or: Due to his prolific performances, Mbappe is viewed as one of the main contenders for the Ballon d'Or award given to the player of the year at the prestigious awarding ceremony to be held on October 26.

Mbappe's bold thoughts and confident actions on the pitch prove that he is not only the world's best scorer, but also a leader who has stepped into a period of absolute psychological maturity.