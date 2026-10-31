Official voting results: How did Harry Kane win the Ballon d'Or?

·67·Sport
Official voting results: How did Harry Kane win the Ballon d'Or?

The organizers of the Ballon d'Or, considered the most prestigious individual award in world football, have announced the official voting results and the exact points accumulated by international journalists. According to the results, the prestigious award went to Bayern Munich and England national team striker Harry Kane.

In the poll, which involved 100 leading sports journalists selected from around the world, the English striker garnered 1055 points, narrowly edging out his closest rival, Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé (1027 points). The third step of the podium was taken by Barcelona's young talent Lamine Yamal (881 points).

Top 10: Full table of Ballon d'Or voting results

The top ten formed according to the journalists' selection is as follows:

  • 1. Harry Kane (England, Bayern Munich) — 1055 points (Winner);

  • 2. Kylian Mbappé (France, Real Madrid) — 1027 points;

  • 3. Lamine Yamal (Spain, Barcelona) — 881 points;

  • 4. Rodri (Spain, Manchester City / Barcelona) — 726 points;

  • 5. Lionel Messi (Argentina, Inter Miami) — 612 points;

  • 6. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Georgia, PSG) — 541 points;

  • 7. Ousmane Dembélé (France, PSG) — 418 points;

  • 8. Erling Haaland (Norway, Manchester City) — 378 points;

  • 9. Michael Olise (France, Bayern Munich) — 296 points;

  • 10. Fabián Ruiz (Spain, PSG) — 201 points.

Voting analysis: The decisive 28-point difference

The published figures show how intense and closely contested the final result was:

  • Fierce competition: The difference between first-place Harry Kane and second-place Kylian Mbappé was only 28 points. This has gone down in history as one of the smallest margins in recent years;

  • Pressure from the young generation: 18-year-old Lamine Yamal's entry into the top three and his accumulation of 881 points clearly proved that the next generation has arrived on the big stage;

  • Legends and the Paris club's hegemony: Despite playing in the USA, Lionel Messi maintained 5th place. Meanwhile, three players from the French club PSG (Kvaratskhelia, Dembélé, Ruiz) made it into the top 10.

For Kane, this victory is not only the pinnacle of his personal career but has also been etched into the annals of football history as the greatest recognition he has awaited for years.

Ballon d'OrHarry KaneKylian MbappéLamine Yamal
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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