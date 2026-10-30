Following the awards ceremony for the Ballon d'Or, considered the most prestigious individual award in the football world, unexpected behind-the-scenes details and pressures have been revealed. After the gala held on Monday, October 26, a well-known Dutch journalist who directly participated in the voting process made an open statement regarding the pressure he faced and his selection.

This confession, published by the "Madrid Zone" outlet, has caused a great stir and discussion in the global football community.

"They offered an exclusive interview": How were voters pressured?

According to the Dutch expert, as the deadline for the survey approached, there were clear attempts to influence the voting journalists in various ways:

Interference by PR companies: "As the voting process drew closer, the pressure became excessive. They tried to change journalists' opinions through various ways and methods," he says;

The offer surrounding Harry Kane: The journalist cited an unusual request made by the English striker's representatives as an example: "For instance, I personally received a special letter from Harry Kane's PR team. They asked if I would be interested in organizing a large exclusive interview with the forward." It was clearly felt that such offers were made to win the favor of journalists on the eve of the vote.

Journalist's choice: Mbappe, Lamine Yamal and Rodri

The Dutch expert also clarified the criteria by which he distributed his votes:

Kylian Mbappe in first place: "Mbappe made history at the World Cup, which is why he was the most deserving and the best for me";

The debate between Lamine Yamal and Rodri: Although the expert highly valued the phenomenal play of Barcelona's young star Lamine Yamal in recent months, he specifically acknowledged that midfielder Rodri demonstrated greater dominance and leadership in major global competitions.

Organizers admit: Minimal difference between Kane and Mbappe

After the winner was officially announced, the event organizers revealed unexpected data regarding the voting dynamics:

The French star's lead: The organizing committee admitted that for a very large part of the vote-counting process, it was Kylian Mbappe who was leading confidently;

Minimal advantage: Only in the final stage did Harry Kane manage to overtake Mbappe by a minimal point difference and snatch the main prize.

This open statement by the Dutch journalist once again proved that there is a strong influence of major media and PR campaigns surrounding the world's most prestigious football award.