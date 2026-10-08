Argentine fans surprise everyone at Messi's final match (video)

·6·Sport
Argentine fans surprise everyone at Messi's final match (video)

Lionel Messi's farewell to his career with the Argentina national team caused a great stir not only in the football world, but also on social networks. Among the crowd pouring into the magnificent «Monumental» stadium in Buenos Aires, designed for 85,000 fans, an unexpected and highly symbolic «fan» appeared — fans led a real live goat towards the arena.

This incident is a direct reference to the famous football term GOAT (Greatest of All Time — literally translated from English as «goat»), which quickly spread like a virus on the internet.

A «living talisman» dressed according to all the rules

The unusual four-legged fan was decorated in a true festive mood:

  • Personal kit: The animal was dressed in the sky-blue and white jersey of the Argentina national team, with the legendary number 10 and the inscription «MESSI» on the back;

  • Flag ribbons: Its harness-clothing was decorated with ribbons in the colors of the national flag;

  • Coolness amidst the crowd: Despite being surrounded by thousands of screaming fans, noise, and cameras, the creature calmly walked alongside its owner with the crowd.

Was the «Greatest» allowed into the stands?

The most interesting aspect of the event took place at the checkpoint:

  • Security rules: According to international football standards and stadium regulations, entering the stands with animals is strictly prohibited;

  • Mysterious ending: Whether this symbolic guest was allowed inside the stadium or finished its mission with a performance at the threshold of the arena remains a secret for now.

This creative approach by Argentine fans once again proved how boundless the love and status Lionel Messi enjoys in his homeland.

Lionel MessiArgentina national teamMonumental StadiumUnusual four-legged fan
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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