Lisandro Martínez ready for Lionel Messi's farewell match

Argentina national team and Manchester United defender Lisandro Martínez has arrived in Buenos Aires, expressing his readiness to celebrate the final moments of captain Lionel Messi's international career despite the painful defeat in the World Cup final. According to ESPN Argentina, the player emphasized that the team will give their all in the upcoming home match. This is reported by Goal.com .

Recall that the Albiceleste suffered a bitter defeat against the Spain national team in a hard-fought final match. It was noted that while the pain of this result still lingers in the dressing room, the players must focus on the upcoming historic event.

The central defender, who joined the 37-man squad arriving in Buenos Aires on Tuesday morning, shared his thoughts with journalists. He said: "There is a lot of pain, it is better not to think about it, but we must also highlight the immense effort we showed throughout the tournament."

A grand festive atmosphere will prevail at the stadium

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) is organizing a grand farewell evening at the Estadio Monumental to pay proper tribute to Lionel Messi on home soil. Tickets for the match are sold out, and the stands are expected to be packed with fans.

AFA President Claudio Tapia announced that a true celebration will be gifted to the captain, the world's best player and the symbol of the national team. The association also officially invited all players who triumphed in the 2022 World Cup and their families to this historic night.

Despite the disappointment of the defeat, Lisandro Martínez urged his teammates to move forward. According to the defender, the team should truly enjoy these moments at home, surrounded by their people.

"Now we are in our homeland and we will enjoy this," added Lisandro Martínez in his interview. Although the performance throughout the tournament was highly rated by fans and experts, the final defeat served as a harsh lesson for the team.

Thus, this match, which will become one of the brightest pages in the history of Argentine football, is expected to go down in history as one of the last ceremonial events for Lionel Messi in the national jersey.