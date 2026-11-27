Javohir Sindarov and the reigning world champion Gukesh D. have ended the third game of their world championship match in a draw. Neither chess player was able to secure a victory in the match held in Geneva on November 26.

The Uzbek chess player, playing with the white pieces, agreed to a draw with his opponent. Thus, after the first three games of the match, the overall score remains tied at 1.5:1.5.