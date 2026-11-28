Candidates Tournament winner Javohir Sindarov gave a short and blunt answer to a question about the mental pressure arising after the first three games of the World Chess Championship match ended in draws.

“I can’t think about it even now”

When asked by journalists, “Three games, three draws. How much pressure does it put on you to be the first to break the deadlock?”, the Uzbek grandmaster emphasized that he does not succumb to excessive pressure: