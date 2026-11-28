“I don’t think about it”: Sindarov speaks on the pressure of the world title match
Candidates Tournament winner Javohir Sindarov gave a short and blunt answer to a question about the mental pressure arising after the first three games of the World Chess Championship match ended in draws.
“I can’t think about it even now”
When asked by journalists, “Three games, three draws. How much pressure does it put on you to be the first to break the deadlock?”, the Uzbek grandmaster emphasized that he does not succumb to excessive pressure:
“That’s a very difficult question. I don’t even know what to say. I don’t think about it at all. I can’t think about it even now. Sorry, that’s my short answer to this question,” said Javohir Sindarov.
Situation before the 4th game
Ahead of the next match taking place today, the contest remains completely level:
Indicators
Official data
Result of the first 3 games
All matches ended in a draw
Overall score
1.5 : 1.5 (draw)
Time and piece color for the 4th game
Today, November 28 (Javohir Sindarov will play with the black pieces)
Do you think Javohir Sindarov, who is keeping mental pressure at bay, will try to break the deadlock in today's 4th game while playing with the black pieces?
Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this news immediately with your loved ones who are following the news of Uzbek chess and this historic battle for the world crown!
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