Nodirbek Abdusattorov talks about how he met his future wife (video)

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Nodirbek Abdusattorov talks about how he met his future wife (video)

Famous Uzbekistan chess player Nodirbek Abdusattorov spoke about how he met his future wife. Their first meeting took place at a concert organized in the New Uzbekistan Park on the occasion of the Navruz holiday.

According to the chess player, he was invited to the event as an athlete. Another student specializing in chemistry, his future wife, and another girl also participated in the same event.

Interestingly, the next morning after the event, when they were being taken to the khokimiyat, they needed to exchange phone numbers. Abdusattorov recalls with a smile that he somehow managed to get his future wife's number.

Thus, the acquaintance that started at the Navruz concert later grew into a serious relationship.

Nodirbek AbdusattorovNavruz concertNew UzbekistanNavruz holiday
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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