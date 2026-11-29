Javohir Sindarov defeats Gukesh Dommaraju
Sport1 min read413
In the chess world championship matches taking place in Geneva, Javohir Sindarov has secured another victory. He defeated Gukesh Dommaraju in the fifth game of the tournament.
Following this win, Sindarov has taken a 3-2 lead in the overall score. He now holds the advantage in the championship matches.
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