The World Chess Championship has begun. All three games played so far have ended in a draw. As the competition continues, the head-to-head statistics between Uzbekistan's representative Javohir Sindarov and Indian chess player Dommaraju Gukesh are also in the spotlight.

According to the results of previous meetings, Sindarov holds the advantage in classical chess. In their head-to-head games, the Uzbek chess player has accumulated 2.5 points, while Gukesh has earned 0.5 points.

In the rapid format, Gukesh is ahead with one point. Sindarov has not yet scored in this category. In blitz matches, Sindarov has collected two points, while Gukesh has no points.

The players' rating indicators also differ. Born in 2006, Gukesh's current rating is 2710 points, with his peak rating being 2794 points.

Born in 2005, Javohir Sindarov's current rating is 2782 points. This is also his personal career-high rating.

Three games in the championship have ended in draws. The competition is ongoing.