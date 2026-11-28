“We are both strong opponents”: Gukesh speaks about the pressure in the match against Sindarov
The reigning world champion, India's Gukesh Dommaraju, shared his thoughts on the mental pressure and quality of play following the first three draws in the World Chess Championship match against the Uzbek challenger Javohir Sindarov.
“We haven't even approached the halfway point of the 14 games”
Despite three consecutive draws, the Indian grandmaster emphasized that the match will be long and that both players are performing at a high level:
“Yes, there is always pressure in every game. Three draws sound, look, and feel like something serious. But in the context of 14 games, we haven't even approached the halfway point. This is a long match, and we are both trying, we are both playing good chess. And we are both strong opponents, so it is not easy to win a game whenever you want.
We are trying to create opportunities and make the most of them, but so far neither of us has had many major chances. And that is also good – it usually means we are playing good chess and the quality is high,” said Gukesh Dommaraju.
Match status before Game 4
Ahead of the fourth round match taking place today, the key statistics of the contest are as follows:
Indicators
Official data
Match format
A match consisting of 14 games
Result of the first 3 games
All matches ended in a draw
Overall score
1.5 : 1.5 (tie)
Next match
Today, November 28, Game 4 will be held
In your opinion, after three consecutive high-quality draws, which of the two—Gukesh or Javohir Sindarov—will take a risk today in Game 4 to try and take the lead?
Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this news with your loved ones who are following the updates on Uzbek chess and this historic battle for the world championship!
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