Despite three consecutive draws, the Indian grandmaster emphasized that the match will be long and that both players are performing at a high level:

The reigning world champion, India's Gukesh Dommaraju , shared his thoughts on the mental pressure and quality of play following the first three draws in the World Chess Championship match against the Uzbek challenger Javohir Sindarov .

“Yes, there is always pressure in every game. Three draws sound, look, and feel like something serious. But in the context of 14 games, we haven't even approached the halfway point. This is a long match, and we are both trying, we are both playing good chess. And we are both strong opponents, so it is not easy to win a game whenever you want. We are trying to create opportunities and make the most of them, but so far neither of us has had many major chances. And that is also good – it usually means we are playing good chess and the quality is high,” said Gukesh Dommaraju.

Match status before Game 4

Ahead of the fourth round match taking place today, the key statistics of the contest are as follows:

Indicators Official data Match format A match consisting of 14 games Result of the first 3 games All matches ended in a draw Overall score 1.5 : 1.5 (tie) Next match Today, November 28, Game 4 will be held

In your opinion, after three consecutive high-quality draws, which of the two—Gukesh or Javohir Sindarov—will take a risk today in Game 4 to try and take the lead?

Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this news with your loved ones who are following the updates on Uzbek chess and this historic battle for the world championship!