The third game of the World Chess Championship match, which features a prize fund of $2,500,000, also ended in a draw. The reigning world champion, Gukesh Dommaraju of India, managed to maintain balance while playing with the black pieces. In the post-match press conference, Candidates Tournament winner Javohir Sindarov shared his thoughts on the details of the game and his moves under pressure.

“It is harder to play for a draw than to play for a win”

The Uzbek grandmaster admitted that he had only 7 seconds left on his clock at the end of the game and that his opponent's opening preparation was at a high level: