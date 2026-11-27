“I made the final move with 7 seconds left!”: On the 3rd game against Gukesh...
The third game of the World Chess Championship match, which features a prize fund of $2,500,000, also ended in a draw. The reigning world champion, Gukesh Dommaraju of India, managed to maintain balance while playing with the black pieces. In the post-match press conference, Candidates Tournament winner Javohir Sindarov shared his thoughts on the details of the game and his moves under pressure.
“It is harder to play for a draw than to play for a win”
The Uzbek grandmaster admitted that he had only 7 seconds left on his clock at the end of the game and that his opponent's opening preparation was at a high level:
“I made the final move with 7 seconds left! I need to work on some things, but overall, I am happy that I managed to secure a draw in that difficult situation. It is harder to play for a draw than to play for a win, but I am still happy that I played well today!
I thought I had a very good position, but it turned out my opponent was well-prepared. I was just trying to find opportunities since I was playing with white, but I began to realize that the position in the game was completely equal,” said Javohir Sindarov.
Key figures surrounding the match
Indicators
Details
Participants
Javohir Sindarov (Candidates Tournament winner) — Gukesh Dommaraju (reigning world champion)
3rd game result
Draw (Sindarov played with white pieces)
Time on final move
7 seconds (time remaining on Sindarov's clock)
Total prize fund
$2,500,000
Do you think Javohir Sindarov, who kept his cool even with 7 seconds left on his clock, will be able to break through Gukesh Dommaraju's defense in the upcoming games?
Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this news immediately with your loved ones who are following the pride of Uzbek chess in his fight for the world championship!
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