Green Light for a Historic Clash: Will the WBC Approve Fury–Joshua?

·14·Sport
Green Light for a Historic Clash: Will the WBC Approve Fury–Joshua?

The British super-fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, long-awaited by professional boxing fans, could become an official route to a world title. WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman announced that the organization would officially approve this potential blockbuster as a heavyweight final eliminator. What opportunity does this decision give the two boxers?

“The WBC is proud to be part of such a historic fight”: Sulaiman’s statement

The WBC chief praised the place of both British superstars in the organization’s history and revealed the fight’s official status:

“The WBC will definitely approve this fight as a final eliminator because Tyson Fury is the official No. 1 contender in the heavyweight division. The WBC is proud to be part of such a huge event.

Both are outstanding athletes. Fury is one of the greatest ambassadors in our organization’s history, and we have always been proud of him. Joshua was the No. 2 contender in the WBC rankings when he began his professional career and defended the WBC International belt for a long time. Perhaps now is the time to bring Joshua fully back into the WBC system,” — said Mauricio Sulaiman.

Potential WBC final eliminator between Fury and Joshua

Statistic

Tyson Fury (United Kingdom)

Anthony Joshua (United Kingdom)

Current WBC status

Official No. 1 contender

Former champion expected to return to the rankings

Relationship with the organization

Former WBC world champion and official ambassador

Former WBC International belt holder

Fight status

Final eliminator (The winner earns a direct shot at the world title)

Final eliminator

Promotional objective

United Kingdom and the biggest eliminator fight in the history of world boxing

A decisive step toward undisputed status

If the parties reach an agreement for the fight, the winner will become the mandatory challenger for the WBC world championship. Experts believe that a clash between the two British heavyweight legends is certain to fill stadiums and set new records for broadcast audiences.

Who do you think will prevail in this long-awaited clash between the two British stars — Tyson Fury or Anthony Joshua?

Share your analysis and predictions in the comments, and pass this important news on to boxing fans right away!

Tyson FuryAnthony JoshuaWBCMauricio SulaimanUnited Kingdom
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