The UEFA Nations League Matchday 5 fixtures have reached a fever pitch. In one of the central matches that captured fans' attention, the England national team hosted Croatia on home soil. In a high-tempo and fiercely contested game, the hosts defeated their opponents with a score of 2:1.

Rogers' goal and Kane's clinical penalty

Starting the match actively, the English side converted their dominance into a goal midway through the first half. In the 24th minute of the game, attacking midfielder Morgan Rogers opened the scoring (1:0).

At the start of the second half, the Croatians intensified their efforts and equalized in the 59th minute thanks to a precise strike from Sucic (1:1). However, shortly after, in the 64th minute, captain Harry Kane successfully converted a penalty to put England back in front and decide the fate of the match (2:1).

Match statistics and details Data Final score England — Croatia 2:1 Goalscorers Morgan Rogers (24), Harry Kane (64 penalty) — Sucic (59) Tournament standing England in 2nd place with 12 points, Croatia in 3rd place with 3 points

Starting lineups

England: Jordan Pickford, Lewis Hall, Jarell Quansah, Dan Burn, Trent Alexander-Arnold (Ben White, 78), Declan Rice (James Garner, 78), Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon (Rio Ngumoha, 77), Harry Kane, Morgan Rogers.

Croatia: Dominik Livakovic, Josip Stanisic, Luka Vuskovic, Josko Gvardiol, Carlo Smolcic, Mateo Kovacic, Nikola Vlasic, Martin Baturina, Sucic (Mario Pasalic, 70), Josip Misic (Luka Modric, 76), Frano Matanovic (Ante Budimir, 70).

Thus, following this important victory, the England national team has brought its points tally to 12, firmly holding 2nd place in the group.

In your opinion, how much will the blend of young and experienced players in the England squad help them achieve high results in the tournament? Leave your thoughts in the comments!